Global Adaptive Optics Market Size study, by Component (Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator, Control System), End-Use Industry (Consumer electronics, Astronomy, Military & Defense, Biomedical, Industrial & Manufacturing, Communication and others) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Adaptive Optics Market is valued approximately at USD 433.76 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 40.8 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Adaptive Optics is the technology used for beam propagation, communications and microscopy in optical systems. This technology enhances the efficiency of the optical system by reducing wavefront distortion effects hence, used in retinal imaging, laser communication and biological research. Further, the increasing investment in R&D field for the integration of adaptive optics has led the adoption of Adaptive Optics across the forecast period. Also, with the increase in demand for high resolution microscopy in multiple biomedical research operations is expected to fuel the demand for Adaptive Optics. Although, the high initial cost and complex designing techniques hinder the market growth. However, the advancements in terms of lighter materials for adaptive optics presents the market with a wide opportunity.

The regional analysis of global Adaptive Optics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising technological advancements in the sector. Also, the increasing demand from biomedical and astronomical applications lead the growth of Adaptive optics market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as expanding astronomical practices and increasing investment for research and development in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Adaptive Optics market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Teledyne e2v (UK) LTD (UK)

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION (US)

Thorlabs Inc. (US)

Iris AO Inc. (US)

Adaptica S.R.L (Italy)

Active Optical Systems, LLC (US)

Flexible Optical B.V. (Netherlands)

Imagine Optic SA (France)

Boston Micromachines Corporation (US)

Phasics Corp. (France).

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Wavefront Sensor

Wavefront Modulator

Control System

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Consumer electronics

Astronomy

Biomedical

Military & Defence

Industrial & Manufacturing

Communication & Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Adaptive Optics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investor

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Adaptive Optics Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Adaptive Optics Market, by Component, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Adaptive Optics Market, by End-Use Industry, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Adaptive Optics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Adaptive Optics Market Dynamics

3.1. Adaptive Optics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Adaptive Optics Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Adaptive Optics Market, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Adaptive Optics Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Adaptive Optics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Adaptive Optics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Wavefront Sensor

5.4.2. Wavefront Modulator

5.4.3. Control System

5.4.4. Others

Chapter 6. Global Adaptive Optics Market, by End-Use Industry

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Adaptive Optics Market by End-Use Industry, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Adaptive Optics Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Use Industry 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Adaptive Optics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Consumer electronics

6.4.2. Astronomy

6.4.3. Biomedical

6.4.4. Military & Defence

6.4.5. Industrial & Manufacturing

6.4.6. Communication & Others

….. continued

