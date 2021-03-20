Global Air Quality Apps Market in Japan – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Air quality applications are applications that can provide timely analysis of air quality and the specific conditions of different urban areas as a reference. Some applications will connect their own physical products to provide more accurate measurement data.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Quality Apps in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Air Quality Apps Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Air Quality Apps Market 2019 (%)

The global Air Quality Apps market was valued at 133.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 229.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. While the Air Quality Apps market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Air Quality Apps businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Air Quality Apps in Japan. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Air Quality Apps market size in 2020 and the next few years in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Air Quality Apps Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Japan Air Quality Apps Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Android

IOS

Japan Air Quality Apps Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Japan Air Quality Apps Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Private Users

Business Users

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Air Quality Apps Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Air Quality Apps Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

IQAir

BreezoMeter

Air Matters

Awair

Blueair

Airthings

Plume Labs

Sonoma Technology (eSIMS)

Airveda

Ekohe (Airpocalypse)

