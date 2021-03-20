Global Air Quality Apps Market in US – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Air quality applications are applications that can provide timely analysis of air quality and the specific conditions of different urban areas as a reference. Some applications will connect their own physical products to provide more accurate measurement data.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Quality Apps in US, including the following market information:

US Air Quality Apps Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in US Air Quality Apps Market 2019 (%)

The global Air Quality Apps market was valued at 133.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 229.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. While the Air Quality Apps market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Air Quality Apps businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Air Quality Apps in US. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Air Quality Apps market size in 2020 and the next few years in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Air Quality Apps Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

US Air Quality Apps Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Android

IOS

US Air Quality Apps Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

US Air Quality Apps Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Private Users

Business Users

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Air Quality Apps Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Air Quality Apps Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

IQAir

BreezoMeter

Air Matters

Awair

Blueair

Airthings

Plume Labs

Sonoma Technology (eSIMS)

Airveda

Ekohe (Airpocalypse)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Air Quality Apps Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: US Air Quality Apps Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 US Air Quality Apps Overall Market Size

2.1 US Air Quality Apps Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Air Quality Apps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Air Quality Apps Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Air Quality Apps Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Air Quality Apps Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Air Quality Apps Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 US Manufacturers Air Quality Apps Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Quality Apps Players in US

3.6.1 List of US Tier 1 Air Quality Apps Companies

3.6.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Quality Apps Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Air Quality Apps Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Android

4.1.3 IOS

4.2 By Type – US Air Quality Apps Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Air Quality Apps Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Air Quality Apps Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Air Quality Apps Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Air Quality Apps Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Private Users

5.1.3 Business Users

5.2 By Application – US Air Quality Apps Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Air Quality Apps Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Air Quality Apps Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Air Quality Apps Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 IQAir

6.1.1 IQAir Corporate Summary

6.1.2 IQAir Business Overview

6.1.3 IQAir Air Quality Apps Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 IQAir Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.1.5 IQAir Key News

6.2 BreezoMeter

6.2.1 BreezoMeter Corporate Summary

6.2.2 BreezoMeter Business Overview

6.2.3 BreezoMeter Air Quality Apps Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 BreezoMeter Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.2.5 BreezoMeter Key News

6.3 Air Matters

6.3.1 Air Matters Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Air Matters Business Overview

6.3.3 Air Matters Air Quality Apps Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Air Matters Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Air Matters Key News

6.4 Awair

6.4.1 Awair Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Awair Business Overview

6.4.3 Awair Air Quality Apps Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Awair Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Awair Key News

6.5 Blueair

6.5.1 Blueair Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Blueair Business Overview

6.5.3 Blueair Air Quality Apps Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Blueair Re

….CONTINUED

