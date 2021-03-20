All news

Global Alicorp SAA in Home Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Alicorp SAA is expected to continue to focus on product development and supporting brands through mass advertising, in order to maintain its leadership in different home care categories. In addition, the company is likely to enter other countries through acquisitions.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

ALICORP SAA IN HOME CARE (PERU)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Alicorp SAA: Key Facts
Summary 2 Alicorp SAA: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Summary Alicorp SAA: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

