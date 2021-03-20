Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Size study, by Product & Service (Assay Kits, Instruments, Services) By Test ( In Vivo Tests, In Vitro Tests ) By Allergen ( Inhaled Allergens, Food Allergens, Drug Allergens, Other Allergens) By End User ( Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospital-Based Laboratories, Academic Research Institutes and Other End Users) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Allergy Diagnostics Market is valued approximately USD 3.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Allergy is an exaggerated response of immune systems that may cause skin irritation asthma and other symptoms. Thus, allergy needs to be diagnosed and treated properly. Allergy diagnostics refers to the detection of allergy and curing or preventing the allergy at the different stages. Surging number of allergic incidences and changes in dietary habits are key driving factor of market growth. For instance, Food Allergy Research & Education of Unites States, about 32 million people in the US have food allergies. Further, 10% to 30% of the world’s total population suffers from allergic rhinitis. Apart from this, rising geriatric population, environmental pollution is anticipated to enhance the allergy patients thereby further contributing towards market growth. However, lack of a skilled professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Allergy Diagnostics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to improved medical insurance policies coupled with the well-established healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing population, unmet clinical needs and improving life sciences research infrastructure in emerging economies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Allergy Diagnostics market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Siemens AG
Danaher Corporation
Omega Diagnostics Group PLC
Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.
Biomérieux SA
Stallergenes Greer
Hob Biotech Group Suzhou Co., Ltd.
Hycor Biomedical, Inc.
Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product & Service:
Assay Kits
Instruments
Services
By Test:
In Vivo Tests
In Vitro Tests
By Allergen:
Inhaled Allergens
Food Allergens
Drug Allergens
Other Allergens
By End User:
Diagnostic Laboratories
Hospital-Based Laboratories
Academic Research Institutes
Other End Users
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Allergy Diagnostics Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Allergy Diagnostics Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Allergy Diagnostics Market, by Product & Service, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Allergy Diagnostics Market, by Test, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Allergy Diagnostics Market, by Allergen, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.5. Allergy Diagnostics Market, by End User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Dynamics
3.1. Allergy Diagnostics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Allergy Diagnostics Market, by Product & Service
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Allergy Diagnostics Market by Product & Service, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product & Service 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Allergy Diagnostics Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Assay Kits
5.4.2. Instruments
5.4.3. Services
Chapter 6. Global Allergy Diagnostics Market, by Test
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Allergy Diagnostics Market by Test, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Test 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Allergy Diagnostics Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. In Vivo Tests
6.4.2. In Vitro Tests
….. continued
