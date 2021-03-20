All news

Global Altex Romania SRL in Retailing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global Altex Romania SRL in Retailing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Altex Romania is the leader in electronics and appliance specialist retailers, operating the brands Altex and Media Galaxy in two formats, with Media Galaxy accounting for a bigger sales area. The adoption of an omnichannel strategy was an important step taken by the company. This move will enable consumers to make online purchases in-store, whilst also using its internet retailing site to highlight its extensive range and low prices. Consumers are increasingly researching products in offline st…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

ALTEX ROMANIA SRL IN RETAILING (ROMANIA)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Altex Romania SRL: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 2 Altex Romania SRL: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Altex Romania SRL: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

