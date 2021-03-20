All news

Global Analgesics in Western Europe Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Growth in analgesics in Western Europe is subdued due to category maturity, and challenges from private label and generics. Developments in self-medication in a country will dictate future growth trends. Consumers continue to make changes to their lifestyles to reduce dependency on analgesics for pain management. Opportunities for growth exist within topical analgesics and ibuprofen

Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Western Europe global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market.  The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies.  Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

Analgesics in Western Europe

Euromonitor International

October 2019

Introduction

Regional Overview

Leading Companies and Brands

Forecast Projections

Country Snapshots..continue

 

