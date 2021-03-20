Global Anatomic Pathology Market Size study, by Product & Service (Services, Consumables, Instruments) By Application (Disease Diagnostics, Medical Research) By End User (Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories, Other End Users) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Anatomic Pathology Market is valued approximately USD 31.10 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.10% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Anatomic pathology or anatomical pathology is a medical field that is involved in the analysis of disease based on the biochemical, macroscopic, microscopic, immunologic and molecular examination of body organs and tissues. The key role of these anatomic pathology is to identify the abnormalities that can assist in diagnoses disease and also to manage treatment. High incidence of cancer and other target diseases and growing focus on personalized medicines are key driving forces of the market growth. According to cancer research organization of UK, in 2018 there were about 17 million new cases of cancer across the globe and this number is estimated to reach 27.5 million new cases by 2040. Furthermore, availability of reimbursement and emerging economies is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, lack of a skilled professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

ALSO READ : https://marketstudydotblog.wordpress.com/2020/06/18/covid-19-impact-analysis-on-redispersible-polymer-powder-market-global-segments-industry-growth-share-size-top-key-players-size-and-recent-trends-by-forecast-to-2023-6/

The regional analysis of global Anatomic Pathology market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the ease accessibility of the advanced technologies, promptness & affordability of healthcare services coupled with the well-established healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases and other targeted diseases would create lucrative growth prospects for the Anatomic Pathology market across Asia-Pacific region.

ALSO READ : https://marketresearch2020.hatenablog.com/entry/2020/02/21/175630

Major market player included in this report are:

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

BioGenex Laboratories

Hologic, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Sakura Finetek USA Inc.

Merck KGaA

Bio SB

ALSO READ : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/30/1893800/0/en/Cups-and-Lids-Market-to-Register-Healthy-Growth-Due-to-Change-in-Food-Consumption-Patterns-Size-Share-Comprehensive-Analysis-Opportunity-Assessment-Future-Estimations-and-Key-Indus.html

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Service:

Services

Consumables

Instruments

By Application:

Disease Diagnostics

Medical Research

By End User:

Hospital Laboratories

Clinical Laboratories

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Anatomic Pathology Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Anatomic Pathology Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Anatomic Pathology Market, by Product & Service, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Anatomic Pathology Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Anatomic Pathology Market, by End User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Anatomic Pathology Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Anatomic Pathology Market Dynamics

3.1. Anatomic Pathology Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Anatomic Pathology Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Anatomic Pathology Market, by Product & Service

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Anatomic Pathology Market by Product & Service, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Anatomic Pathology Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product & Service 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Anatomic Pathology Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Services

5.4.2. Consumables

5.4.3. Instruments

Chapter 6. Global Anatomic Pathology Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Anatomic Pathology Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Anatomic Pathology Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Anatomic Pathology Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Disease Diagnostics

6.4.2. Medical Research

Chapter 7. Global Anatomic Pathology Market, by End User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Anatomic Pathology Market by End User, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Anatomic Pathology Market Estimates & Forecasts by End User 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Anatomic Pathology Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Hospital Laboratories

7.4.2. Clinical Laboratories

7.4.3. Other End Users

Chapter 8. Global Anatomic Pathology Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Anatomic Pathology Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Anatomic Pathology Market

8.2.1. U.S. Anatomic Pathology Market

8.2.1.1. Product & Service breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. End user breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Anatomic Pathology Market

8.3. Europe Anatomic Pathology Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Anatomic Pathology Market

8.3.2. Germany Anatomic Pathology Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe Anatomic Pathology Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Anatomic Pathology Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Anatomic Pathology Market

8.4.2. India Anatomic Pathology Market

8.4.3. Japan Anatomic Pathology Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Anatomic Pathology Market

8.5. Latin America Anatomic Pathology Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Anatomic Pathology Market

8.5.2. Mexico Anatomic Pathology Market

8.6. Rest of The World Anatomic Pathology Market

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105