Global Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) Market Size study, by Drug Class (Antiandrogens, LHRH Agonists, LHRH Antagonist, Others), by Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) is a type of antihormone therapy which is primarily utilized in the cure of prostate cancer. Prostate cancer cells typically requires androgen hormones such as testosterone to grow. The use of androgen deprivation therapy reduces the level of androgen hormones, with surgery or drug delivery to prevent the prostate cells from rising. Various studies have determined that ADT has shown the benefits in patients with metastatic disease, and as an addition to radiation therapy in patients with locally developed disease, including those with adverse intermediate-risk or extreme-risk localized disease. Surging incidences of prostate cancer, rising male geriatric population, along with increasing government efforts to implement & conduct programs for creating of awareness of screening tests such as Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood tests are the few factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the GLOBOCAN 2018 estimates in 2018, about 1,276,106 new cases of prostate cancer were registered worldwide, representing 7.1% of all cancers in men. Similarly, As per the Canadian Cancer Society, it is estimated that 22,900 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2019 and this represents 20% of all new cancer cases in men in 2019. Moreover, technological advancement in screening & diagnostic tests is one of the major factor projected to create lucrative growth opportunities to the market growth in the forecasting years. However, side effects associated with ADT is the major factor restraining the growth of global Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) market during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surging investments in R&D for the development of newer immunotherapies and targeted drug therapies to treat prostate cancer in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period due to rising awareness among patient towards the treatment of prostate cancer. Further, increasing number of government programs to promote the adoption of ADT, would also create a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Pfizer Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis International AG

Veru Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bayer AG

Orion Corporation

AstraZeneca Plc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Drug Class:

Antiandrogens

LHRH Agonists

LHRH Antagonist

Others

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectable

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) Market, by Drug Class, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) Market, by Route of Administration, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) Market, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) Market Dynamics

3.1. Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) Market Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) Market, by Drug Class

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) Market by Drug Class, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Drug Class 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Antiandrogens

5.4.2. LHRH Agonists

5.4.3. LHRH Antagonist

5.4.4. Others

Chapter 6. Global Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) Market, by Route of Administration

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) Market by Route of Administration, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Route of Administration, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Oral

6.4.2. Injectable

Chapter 7. Global Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) Market, by Distribution Channel

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) Market by Distribution Channel, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Distribution Channel, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies

7.4.2. Retail Pharmacies

7.4.3. Online Pharmacies

….. continued

