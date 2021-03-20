Global Animal Parasiticides Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Ectoparasiticides, Endoparasiticides and Endectocides), by Animal Type (Companion animals and Food-producing animals), by End-User (Veterinary hospitals & clinics, Animal farms and Home care settings) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Animal Parasiticides Market is valued approximately USD 9.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Animal parasiticides are chemical formulations used to kill different types of parasites that live on or in the body of animals and can cause irritation, pain, and wounds to animals. Most parasites, if not treated, can cause death of host animal and can also affect the yield of various livestock animals like cattle. The global Animal Parasiticides market is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as temporary locked down led to halt in manufacturing operations and supply chain in various countries. The rising demand for animal-derived food products, increasing investments from private players, growing concerns of zoonotic diseases, regulations for preventing the spread of animal diseases, growing companion animal ownership rate and rising animal health expenditure are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 28th August 2019, Bayer Animal Health launched Drontal™ Plus Tasty is a premium brand in China. Drontal is used for worm treatment, with a proven efficacy against all relevant gastrointestinal worms and has been recommended by veterinarians for 30 years. Whereas, shift toward vegetarian diets and restrictions on the use of parasiticides in food-producing animals is the major factor restraining the growth of global Animal Parasiticides market during the forecast period.
ALSO READ :https://www.evernote.com/shard/s720/sh/1163cc6d-0495-bd7e-ad27-592513e750a5/dccc83bed86dc070880e676b3e44b00a
The regional analysis of global Animal Parasiticides market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the rising pet expenditure, the growing population of companion animals, and the increasing consumption of animal-derived food products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
ALSO READ :http://www.24article.com/power-rental-systems-market-application-technological-advancement-key-players-financial-overview-and-analysis-report-forecast-to-2023.html
Major market player included in this report are:
Boehringer Ingelheim
Bayer AG
Elanco Animal Health
Merck
Zoetis
Virbac
Ceva Santé Animale
Vetoquinol S.A.
Petiq
Chanelle Pharma
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
ALSO READ :http://business.bentoncourier.com/bentoncourier/news/read/41095205/Hazardous_Goods_Logistics_Market_to_Grow_at_5_CAGR_by_2026_|_Market_Research_Future_
by Type:
Ectoparasiticides
Endoparasiticides
Endectocides
by Animal Type:
Companion animals
Food-producing animals
By End-User:
Veterinary hospitals & clinics
Animal farms
Home care settings
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Animal Parasiticides Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Animal Parasiticides Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Animal Parasiticides Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Animal Parasiticides Market, by Animal Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Animal Parasiticides Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Animal Parasiticides Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Animal Parasiticides Market Dynamics
3.1. Animal Parasiticides Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Animal Parasiticides Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
…continued
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/