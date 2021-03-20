Global Aseptic Sampling Market is valued approximately USD 0.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.10 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Aseptic Sampling is a procedure for the collection of the samples which prevents contamination during the collection process. Aseptic samples are used to validate some processes and it also support some observations during the process. Rising development of biopharmaceutical products, growing research activities in the field of biotechnology and rising investments made by the government for research and development activities would drive the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027. For Instance: As per the IBEF, the Indian biotechnology sector is expected to grow to $ 100 billion by the end of 2025 from $7 billion in 2016 representing over 14-fold increase in 9 years from during 2016-2025. Also, under 12th five-year plan, the government of India aims to spend $ 3.7 billion to promote biotech sector across the country as compared to $1.1 billion under 11th Five-year plan. Similarly, as per the Government of China in January 2018, China’s 13th five-year plan stipulates that biotechnology sector is anticipated to exceed around 4% of gross domestic product by 2020. Also, China has more than 100 life science parks and approx. $100 billion has already been invested by Chinese government to promote biotechnology and life sciences sector. Thus, the need for aseptic sampling would increase thereby, aiding the growth of the market. Furthermore, investments and strategic alliances made by the market players will create a lucrative demand for the market. For Instance: in 2020, Thermofisher Scientific has invested around $475 million in its new capacities to cater the growing demand for drug products, new biologics, cell and gene therapies. However, stringent government regulations for ensuring drug safety is the major factor restraining the growth of global Aseptic Sampling market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Aseptic Sampling market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure and increasing government expenditure for the healthcare sector. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Merck KGaA

Saint Gobain

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

GEA Group

Keofitt

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher Corporation

Gemu Group

Qualitru Sampling systems

Gore & Associates

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Manual Aseptic Sampling

Automated Aseptic Sampling

By Technique:

Off-Line Sampling Technique

At-Line Sampling Technique

On-Line Sampling Technique

By Application:

Upstream Processes

Downstream Processes

By End-Users:

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

Contract Research and manufacturing organizations

R&D Departments

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Aseptic Sampling Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Aseptic Sampling Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Aseptic Sampling Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Aseptic Sampling Market, by Technique, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.4. Aseptic Sampling Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.5. Aseptic Sampling Market, by End-user, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Aseptic Sampling Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Aseptic Sampling Market Dynamics

3.1. Aseptic Sampling Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Aseptic Sampling Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

…continued

