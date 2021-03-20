Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Auto-retarctable Safety Syringe has a safety mechanism built into the syringe. The needle on auto-retarctable safety syringe can be detachable or permanently attached. On some models, a sheath is placed over the needle or the needle retracts into the barrel following injection to protect healthcare workers and others from accidental needlestick injuries.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6224161-auto-retractable-safety-syringe-market-in-south-korea
This report contains market size and forecasts of Auto-retractable Safety Syringe in South Korea, including the following market information:
South Korea Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
South Korea Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
South Korea Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in South Korea Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market 2019 (%)
ALSO READ : https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/12/fitness-equipment-and-indoor-sports-centers-market-2020-global-key-vendors-analysis-revenue-trends-amp-forecast-to-2026/
The global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe market was valued at 1589.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2244 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Auto-retractable Safety Syringe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Auto-retractable Safety Syringe production and consumption in South Korea
Total Market by Segment:
South Korea Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
South Korea Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
0.5 ml
1 ml
3 ml
5 ml
Others
ALSO READ : https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/525432668/specialty-retailers-market-global-industry-analysis-by-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2026
South Korea Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
South Korea Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Subcutaneous (Sub-Q)
Intramuscular (IM)
Intravenous (IV)
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)
Total South Korea Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total South Korea Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
BD
Medtronic
Retractable Technologies
Globe Medical Tech
Revolutions Medical
DMC Medical
Q Stat
Medicina
Haiou Medical
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 South Korea Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Overall Market Size
2.1 South Korea Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 South Korea Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 South Korea Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top South Korea Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 South Korea Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
…..continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/