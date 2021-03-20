Global Automotive Engine Management System Market Size study with COVID-19 impact, by Vehicle Type (Passenger car, Large commercial vehicle and Heavy commercial vehicle), by Engine Type (Gasoline and diesel), by Components (ECU, Sensors- Pressure, Temperature, Speed, Position/Level, O2/NOX, Knock) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Automotive Engine Management System Market is valued approximately at USD 176.42 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.68% over the forecast period 2020-2027. An automotive engine management system is comprising of a fuel pump, sensors, engine control unit and others. These components are essential for the efficient working of the engine and transfers the engine performance to the engine management system. The global pandemic of COVID-19 has adverse effect on the market due to the limitation in supply of essential automotive parts and raw materials in various regions. As many organizations announced lockdown in their economy to protect the spread of coronavirus. Hence, automotive engine management system is expected to grow with steady rate in few upcoming years. Whereas, global rise in production of automobiles and rise in complexity of electric component of vehicles is propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturer (OICA), the production of passenger cars accounted for around 73.45 million units in the year 2017 as compared to 72.10 million units in the year 2016 on the global scenario. Also, the production of commercial vehicles accounted for around 23.84 million units in the year 2017 as compared to 22.87 million units in the year 2016 which included both lightweight commercial vehicles and heavy trucks & buses. In addition, stringent emission and fuel economy standards are the factors propelling the growth of market over the forthcoming period. However, high cost of the system is the factor hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Engine Management System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the stringent emission and fuel economy standard. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rise in production of automobiles in region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Engine Management System Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Continental Ag

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive Plc

Denso Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Infineon Technologies Ag

Sensata Technologies Holding Nv

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd

Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

Hella KgaA Hueck & Co.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Vehicle Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger car

Large commercial vehicle

Heavy commercial vehicle

By Engine Type:

Gasoline

Diesel

By Components:

Engine control unit (ECU)

Sensors- Pressure

Temperature

Speed

Position/Level

O2/NOX

Knock

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Engine Management System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Automotive Engine Management System Market Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Automotive Engine Management System Market Market, by Vehicle Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Automotive Engine Management System Market Market, by Engine Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Automotive Engine Management System Market Market, by Components, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Automotive Engine Management System Market Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Automotive Engine Management System Market Market Dynamics

3.1. Automotive Engine Management System Market Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Engine Management System Market Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Engine Management System Market Market, by Vehicle Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Automotive Engine Management System Market Market by Vehicle Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Automotive Engine Management System Market Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vehicle Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Automotive Engine Management System Market Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Passenger car

5.4.2. Large commercial vehicle

5.4.3. Heavy commercial vehicle

…continued

