Global Axiom Telecom LLC in Retailing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Axiom Telecom has been partnering with various mobile manufacturers and brands to distribute products in the Middle East and Africa. The retailer is looking towards new markets for penetration, as competition in core markets such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia increases, particularly in India. Axiom Telecom is also working towards changing store formats to concept stores with wider spaces and more product categories in accordance with market trends and moves by its competitors. Ove…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

AXIOM TELECOM LLC IN RETAILING (UNITED ARAB EMIRATES)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Axiom Telecom LLC: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Axiom Telecom LLC: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

