Global Bacillus Subtilis Market Size study, by Type (＜100 Billion CFU/g, 100-300 Billion CFU/g, ＞300 Billion CFU/g), by Application (Feed Additives, Pesticide, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Bacillus Subtilis Market is valued approximately at USD 50.60 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.70% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Bacillus subtilis is a bacterium, and it is known for enzyme production capabilities. It is an endospore-forming bacterium which spreads into the environment. It is typically found in the outer layer of soil. It is a rod-shaped protective endospore that survives in severe environmental circumstances. It has found applications in several areas such as food & beverage processing, paper, leather, textile, and so on. The bacterium is also a familiar comCponent of probiotic drinks. It improves digestion, boosts enzyme production, and enhances immunity. Furthermore, bacillus subtilis is a major bacteria which is used in commercial manner by biotechnology companies. Increasing demand for probiotics due to the associated health benefits such as increased immunity, and reduced risk of cancer along with escalating demand for enzymes in leather, starch and textile applications are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, the bacillus subtilis is promising probiotic used in yoghurt production with antioxidant potential increasing its shelf life. According to the Canadian Dairy Commission, Yogurt consumption has been steadily increasing over the past 10 years. From 2007-2016, average yogurt consumption grew by 43.7% , passing from 7.66 liters to 11.01 liters per capita. As the consumption of yoghurt is being increased that leads to increase in demand for bacillus subtilis around the world. However, unfavorable health effects and implantation of numerous regulations on the development of bacillus subtilis are the major factor restraining the growth of global bacillus subtilis market during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2020/06/covid-19-impact-analysis-on-mold_18.html

The regional analysis of global Bacillus Subtilis Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in demand for high purity bacillus subtilis in the countries such as India, China and Japan. However, North America is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period due to the presence of prominent market players offering to end-use applications of bacillus subtilis across the region.

ALSO READ : https://marketresearch2020.hatenablog.com/entry/2020/02/20/200322

Major market player included in this report are:

Bayer

BASF

Qunlin

Jocanima

Tonglu Huifeng

Kernel Bio-tech

Wuhan Nature’s Favour

Agrilife

Real IPM

ECOT China

ALSO READ : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/30/1893848/0/en/Enterprise-Quantum-Computing-Market-Estimated-to-Reach-value-of-USD-2-3-billion-by-2023-North-America-Leads-the-Global-Enterprise-Quantum-Computing-Market.html

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

＜100 Billion CFU/g

100-300 Billion CFU/g

＞300 Billion CFU/g

By Application:

Feed Additives

Pesticide

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Bacillus Subtilis Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Bacillus Subtilis Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Bacillus Subtilis Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Bacillus Subtilis Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Bacillus Subtilis Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Bacillus Subtilis Market Dynamics

3.1. Bacillus Subtilis Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Bacillus Subtilis Market Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Bacillus Subtilis Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Bacillus Subtilis Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Bacillus Subtilis Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Bacillus Subtilis Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. ＜100 Million CFU/g

5.4.2. 100-300 Million CFU/g

5.4.3. ＞300 Million CFU/g

Chapter 6. Global Bacillus Subtilis Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Bacillus Subtilis Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Bacillus Subtilis Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Bacillus Subtilis Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Feed Additives

6.4.2. Pesticide

6.4.3. Others

Chapter 7. Global Bacillus Subtilis Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Bacillus Subtilis Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Bacillus Subtilis Market

7.2.1. U.S. Bacillus Subtilis Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Bacillus Subtilis Market

7.3. Europe Bacillus Subtilis Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Bacillus Subtilis Market

7.3.2. Germany Bacillus Subtilis Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Bacillus Subtilis Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Bacillus Subtilis Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Bacillus Subtilis Market

7.4.2. India Bacillus Subtilis Market

7.4.3. Japan Bacillus Subtilis Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Bacillus Subtilis Market

7.5. Latin America Bacillus Subtilis Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Bacillus Subtilis Market

7.5.2. Mexico Bacillus Subtilis Market

7.6. Rest of The World Bacillus Subtilis Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Bayer

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. BASF

8.2.3. Qunlin

8.2.4. Jocanima

8.2.5. Tonglu Huifeng

8.2.6. Kernel Bio-tech

8.2.7. Wuhan Nature’s Favour

8.2.8. Agrilife

8.2.9. Real IPM

8.2.10. ECOT China

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105