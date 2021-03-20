Global Battery Energy Storage System Market is valued approximately USD 2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 34% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Battery Energy Storage System are used to store electricity that is generated from power plants., Then this electricity is supplied to consumers when power generation from renewable power plant fluctuates due to weather conditions. The growth is attributed to the lithium-ion batteries which are light weight than nickel–cadmium and nickel metal-hydride batteries, also high energy and power density in terms of volume, high charge/discharge efficiency, and low maintenance needs. Moreover, the increasing demand for grid-connected solutions and high demand for the lithium-ion technology in the renewable energy industry has enhanced the growth of this market over the forecast period. The rising global population along with declining prices of lithium-ion batteries boost the market growth. The adoption of grid systems improves the reliability and flexibility of the electricity supply system with respect to generation, transmission, and distribution and increasing disposable income will boost the growth of global Battery Energy Storage System market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Battery Energy Storage System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world due to the demand for battery energy storage systems from China, India, and Japan is gradually increasing. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as high disposable income, rising adoption of grid-connected solutions and high demand for the lithium-ion technology would create lucrative growth prospects for the Battery Energy Storage System Market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB

LG Chem

NEC

Panasonic

Samsung SDI

AEG Power Solutions

General Electric

Hitachi

Siemens AG

Tesla

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Element offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Element:

Battery

Hardware

Other Elements

By Battery Type:

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Sodium–Sulphur Batteries

Advanced Lead-Acid Batteries

Flow Batteries

Others

By Connection Type:

On-Grid Connection

Off-Grid Connection

By Ownership:

Customer Owned

Third-Party Owned

Utility Owned

By Application:

Residential

Non-Residential

Utilities

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016,2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Battery Energy Storage System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Battery Energy Storage System Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Battery Energy Storage System Market, by Element, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Battery Energy Storage System Market, by Battery Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Battery Energy Storage System Market, by Connection Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Battery Energy Storage System Market, by Ownership, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. Battery Energy Storage System Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Battery Energy Storage System Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Type Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Battery Energy Storage System Market Dynamics

3.1. Battery Energy Storage System Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Battery Energy Storage System Market Type Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Battery Energy Storage System Market, by Element

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Battery Energy Storage System Market by Element, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Battery Energy Storage System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Element 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Battery Energy Storage System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Battery

5.4.2. Hardware

5.4.3. Other Elements

Chapter 6. Global Battery Energy Storage System Market, by Battery Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Battery Energy Storage System Market by Battery Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Battery Energy Storage System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Battery Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Battery Energy Storage System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Lithium-Ion Batteries

6.4.2. Sodium–Sulphur Batteries

6.4.3. Advanced Lead-Acid Batteries

6.4.4. Flow Batteries

6.4.5. Others

6.4.6. Global Battery Energy Storage System Market, by Connection Type

6.5. Market Snapshot

6.6. Global Battery Energy Storage System Market by Connection Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.7. Global Battery Energy Storage System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Connection Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.8. Battery Energy Storage System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.8.1. On-Grid Connection

6.8.2. Off-Grid Connection

….. continued

