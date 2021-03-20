All news

Global BGF Retail Co Ltd in Retailing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

BGF Retail Co Ltd is one of the leading players in the convenience stores channel in South Korea in value sales terms. In 2012, the company established a South-Korean-style convenience model and increased its market share. It is set to grow further in the market with various fresh products and services.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

BGF RETAIL CO LTD IN RETAILING (SOUTH KOREA)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Private Label
Summary 1 BGF Retail Co Ltd: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 BGF Retail Co Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

marketresearchfuture

