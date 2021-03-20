Global Biochips Market Size study, by Type (DNA Chips, Lab-On-A-Chip, Protein Chips, Other Arrays) By Fabrication Technology (Microarrays, Microfluidics) By End User( Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Biochips Market is valued approximately USD 12.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.4% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Biochips are miniaturized therapeutic devices utilized within molecular research laboratory to perform real-time biological reactions. Biochips are used for the screening of new drugs which could offer various benefits and evaluate the benefits and risk of pharmaceuticals compounds. biochip have its wide application in DNA applications such as gene expression, SNP (Single nucleotide polymorphisms) genotyping, cancer diagnosis & treatment, genomics and other. Biochips empower enormously parallel sub-atomic investigations to be done in a scaled down configuration with a high throughput. Rising incidences & treatment of cancer is the key driver for the growth of global biochip market. As rising incidences of cancer is anticipated to the rise in the demand of detection techniques. According to the World Health Organizations cancer is among the leading cause of mortality and morbidity globally that accounts for 8.8 million deaths globally in 2015, which is around one third of the total number of deaths. According to the American cancer Society by 2030, the global burden is anticipated to grow by 21.7 million new cancer cases and 13 million cancer deaths. Apart from this, increasing government funding, growth in personalized medicines and technical advances are further contributing towards market growth. However, knowledge constraint with respect to technical know-how impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Biochips market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to high research & development investment in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology sector, coupled with the rising market demand for precision medicine. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as owing to presence of large population base, increase in disposable income, and improvement in patient awareness about biochips would create lucrative growth prospects for the Biochips market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cepheid Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

DNA Chips

Lab-On-A-Chip

Protein Chips

Other Arrays

By Fabrication Technology:

Microarrays

Microfluidics

By End User

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Biochips Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Biochips Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Biochips Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Biochips Market, by Fabrication Technology, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Biochips Market, by End User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Biochips Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Biochips Market Dynamics

3.1. Biochips Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Biochips Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Biochips Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Biochips Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Biochips Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Biochips Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. DNA Chips

5.4.2. Lab-On-A-Chip

5.4.3. Protein Chips

5.4.4. Other Arrays

Chapter 6. Global Biochips Market, by Fabrication Technology

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Biochips Market by Fabrication Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Biochips Market Estimates & Forecasts by Fabrication Technology 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Biochips Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Microarrays

6.4.2. Microfluidics

Chapter 7. Global Biochips Market, by End User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Biochips Market by End User, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Biochips Market Estimates & Forecasts by End User 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Biochips Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

7.4.2. Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers

7.4.3. Academic & Research Institutes

7.4.4. Other End Users

….. continued

