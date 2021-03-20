All news

Global Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The bioresorbable medical material in this report contains polylactic acid (PLA), polyglycolic acid (PGA), polysaccharides, polycaprolactone (PCL) and PLGA.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bioresorbable Medical Material in Italy, including the following market information:
Italy Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Italy Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Italy Bioresorbable Medical Material Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Italy Bioresorbable Medical Material Market 2019 (%)

The global Bioresorbable Medical Material market was valued at 1206.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1696.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bioresorbable Medical Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Bioresorbable Medical Material production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:
Italy Bioresorbable Medical Material Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Italy Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Polylactic Acid (PLA)
Polyglycolic Acid (PGA)
Polysaccharides
Polycaprolactone (PCL)
PLGA

Italy Bioresorbable Medical Material Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Italy Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Drug Delivery
Orthopedics
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Italy Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Italy Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Evonik
Corbion
DSM
Mitsui Chemicals
PCAS
Poly-Med

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Italy Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Bioresorbable Medical Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Italy Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Italy Bioresorbable Medical Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Italy Bioresorbable Medical Material Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

