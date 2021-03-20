All news

Global Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Market Size study with COVID-19 impact, by Type (Ultrasonic Sensor, Camera and Radar Sensor), by Application (SUV, Roadster, Minivan and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Market is valued approximately USD xxx Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx % over the forecast period 2020-2027. The bling spot detection system and adoptive cruise control systems both plays essential role in protection mechanism of vehicle from accidents. The blind spot detection system uses electronic detection devices which is equipped in both the side of vehicle, it uses electromagnetic waves or take images with digital camera to analyze the situations across the car. Similarly, adaptive cruise control work supportively with the blind spot detection system by analyzing situation and taking effective measures to protect vehicle from fatal incidents. It adjusts speed automatically as per analysis, maintain a proper distance between vehicles in the same lane. It accomplishes such process with the help of radar headway sensors, digital signal processors and longitudinal controller. The market covers many essential automobile parts and components which supplies, and production is hampered with the global pandemic of COVID-19. As many governments across the globe announced lockdown in their economies which slow downed the manufacturing process of such automotive parts and supply. Whereas, the market is expected to gain remarkable growth over the forecast years due to the global rise in production of passenger vehicles. The bling spot detection systems and adaptive cruise control system analyze the situations of automobile and process effective measure to avoid fatal incidents automatically. For instance: According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturer (OICA), tThe production of passenger cars accounted for around 73.45 million units in the year 2017 as compared to 72.10 million units in the year 2016 on the global scenario. In addition, rising number of accidents due to increase in traffic flow is propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, high cost of blind g spot detection systems and adaptive cruise control system is hampering the market growth over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in demand for luxury vehicles in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rise in production of passenger vehicles and fatal incidents would create lucrative growth prospects for the Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:
Robert Bosch GMBH
Continental AG
Delphi Automotive PLC
TRW Automotive
Valeo S.A.
Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.
Magna International Inc.
Mando Corporation
Autoliv, Inc.
Denso Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:
Ultrasonic Sensor
Camera
Radar Sensor

By Application:
SUV
Roadster
Minivan
Others

By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE

Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Market Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Market Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Market Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Market Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Market Market Dynamics
3.1. Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Market Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Market Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Market Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Market Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Market Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) System Market Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Ultrasonic Sensor
5.4.2. Camera
5.4.3. Radar Sensor

…continued

