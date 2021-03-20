All news

Global Carrefour Romania SA in Retailing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Carrefour Romania is present in modern grocery retailers, covering hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters and convenience stores. The company is expected to continue to expand its store network in Romania in the forecast period. Its strong performance in grocery retailers will be the result of expanding its range of attractively-priced and good-quality private label products, but also increased territorial coverage, from the capital and large cities to the countryside. The company is also expec…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

CARREFOUR ROMANIA SA IN RETAILING (ROMANIA)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Carrefour Romania SA: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 2 Carrefour Romania SA: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Carrefour Romania SA: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

