Global CBD Skin Care Market in Southeast Asia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is a naturally occurring plant compound derived from the cannabis plant. CBD Skin Care is safe and effective for all skin types, but especially helpful to people who struggle with inflammatory skin conditions, skin sensitivity, headaches, skin dryness, and acne

This report contains market size and forecasts of CBD Skin Care in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Market 2019 (%)

The global CBD Skin Care market was valued at 227.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 467.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. While the CBD Skin Care market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the CBD Skin Care manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on CBD Skin Care production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Creams & Moisturizers

Serums

CBD Oil

Others

Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Mass Market

Smoke Shops

E-commerce

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total CBD Skin Care Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total CBD Skin Care Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Charlotte’s Web

Kiehl’s

Medical Marijuana

Cannuka

Isodiol Cannaceuticals

Lord Jones

Endoca

Kapu Maku LLC

Green Growth Brands

Elixinol Global

Leef Organics

The CBD Skincare Company

Josie Maran Cosmetics

Leela Body Care

CBD For Life

Myaderm

Kana Skincare

Apothecanna

TABLECONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 CBD Skin Care Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top CBD Skin Care Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 CBD Skin Care Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers CBD Skin Care Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 CBD Skin Care Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 CBD Skin Care Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 CBD Skin Care Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Creams & Moisturizers

4.1.3 Serums

4.1.4 CBD Oil

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Mass Market

5.1.3 Smoke Shops

5.1.4 E-commerce

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Charlotte’s Web

6.1.1 Charlotte’s Web Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Charlotte’s Web Business Overview

6.1.3 Charlotte’s Web CBD Skin Care Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Charlotte’s Web Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Charlotte’s Web Key News

6.2 Kiehl’s

6.2.1 Kiehl’s Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Kiehl’s Business Overview

6.2.3 Kiehl’s CBD Skin Care Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Kiehl’s Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Kiehl’s Key News

6.3 Medical Marijuana

6.3.1 Medical Marijuana Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Medical Marijuana Business Overview

6.3.3 Medical Marijuana CBD Skin Care Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Medical Marijuana Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Medical Marijuana Key News

6.4 Cannuka

6.4.1 Cannuka Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Cannuka Business Overview

6.4.3 Cannuka CBD Skin Care Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Cannuka Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Cannuka Key News

6.5 Isodiol Cannaceuticals

6.5.1 Isodiol Cannaceuticals Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Isodiol Cannaceuticals Business Overview

6.5.3 Isodiol Cannaceuticals CBD Skin Care Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Isodiol Cannaceuticals Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Isodiol Cannaceuticals Key News

6.6 Lord Jones

6.6.1 Lord Jones Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Lord Jones Business Overview

6.6.3 Lord Jones CBD Skin Care Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Lord Jones Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Lord Jones Key News

6.7 Endoca

6.6.1 Endoca Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Endoca Business Overview

6.6.3 Endoca CBD Skin Care Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Endoca Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Endoca Key News

6.8 Kapu Maku LLC

6.8.1 Kapu Maku LLC Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Kapu Maku LLC Business Overview

6.8.3 Kapu Maku LLC CBD Skin Care Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Kapu Maku LLC Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Kapu Maku LLC Key News

6.9 Green Growth Brands

6.9.1 Green Growth Brands Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Green Growth Brands Business Overview

6.9.3 Green Growth Brands CBD Skin Care Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Green Growth Brands Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Green Growth Brands Key News

6.10 Elixinol Global

6.10.1 Elixinol Global Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Elixinol Global Business Overview

6.10.3 Elixinol Global CBD Skin Care Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Elixinol Global Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Elixinol Global Key News

6.11 Leef Organics

6.11.1 Leef Organics Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Leef Organics CBD Skin Care Business Overview

6.11.3 Leef Organics CBD Skin Care Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Leef Organics Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Leef Organics Key News

6.12 The CBD Skincare Company

6.12.1 The CBD Skincare Company Corporate Summary

6.12.2 The CBD Skincare Company CBD Skin Care Business Overview

6.12.3 The CBD Skincare Company CBD Skin Care Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 The CBD Skincare Company Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 The CBD Skincare Company Key News

6.13 Josie Maran Cosmetics

6.13.1 Josie Maran Cosmetics Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Josie Maran Cosmetics CBD Skin Care Business Overview

6.13.3 Josie Maran Cosmetics CBD Skin Care Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Josie Maran Cosmetics Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Josie Maran Cosmetics Key News

6.14 Leela Body Care

6.14.1 Leela Body Care Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Leela Body Care CBD Skin Care Business Overview

6.14.3 Leela Body Care CBD Skin Care Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Leela Body Care Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Leela Body Care Key News

6.15 CBD For Life

6.15.1 CBD For Life Corporate Summary

6.15.2 CBD For Life CBD Skin Care Business Overview

6.15.3 CBD For Life CBD Skin Care Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 CBD For Life Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.15.5 CBD For Life Key News

6.16 Myaderm

6.16.1 Myaderm Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Myaderm CBD Skin Care Business Overview

6.16.3 Myaderm CBD Skin Care Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Myaderm Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Myaderm Key News

6.17 Kana Skincare

6.17.1 Kana Skincare Corporate Summary

…continued

