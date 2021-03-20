Global CBD Skin Care Market in UK Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is a naturally occurring plant compound derived from the cannabis plant. CBD Skin Care is safe and effective for all skin types, but especially helpful to people who struggle with inflammatory skin conditions, skin sensitivity, headaches, skin dryness, and acne

This report contains market size and forecasts of CBD Skin Care in UK, including the following market information:

UK CBD Skin Care Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK CBD Skin Care Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

UK CBD Skin Care Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in UK CBD Skin Care Market 2019 (%)

The global CBD Skin Care market was valued at 227.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 467.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. While the CBD Skin Care market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the CBD Skin Care manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on CBD Skin Care production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK CBD Skin Care Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

UK CBD Skin Care Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Creams & Moisturizers

Serums

CBD Oil

Others

UK CBD Skin Care Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

UK CBD Skin Care Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Mass Market

Smoke Shops

E-commerce

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total CBD Skin Care Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total CBD Skin Care Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK CBD Skin Care Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total UK CBD Skin Care Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Charlotte’s Web

Kiehl’s

Medical Marijuana

Cannuka

Isodiol Cannaceuticals

Lord Jones

Endoca

Kapu Maku LLC

Green Growth Brands

Elixinol Global

Leef Organics

The CBD Skincare Company

Josie Maran Cosmetics

Leela Body Care

CBD For Life

Myaderm

Kana Skincare

Apothecanna

