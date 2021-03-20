All news

Global CCC SA in Apparel and Footwear Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

CCC SA plans to combine further development locally with expansion on an international level. The key development destinations are countries of Central and Eastern Europe such as Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary and Western European countries such as Germany and Austria. The expanding foreign retail network is conditioned by approaching saturation of domestic sales in terms of number of retail outlets. The company considers the acquisition of new brands and inclusion of online sale…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

CCC SA IN APPAREL AND FOOTWEAR (POLAND)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 CCC SA: Key Facts
Summary 2 CCC SA: Operational Indicators
Retail Operations
Summary 3 CCC SA: Retail Operational Indicators
Internet Strategy
Chart 1 CCC SA: CCC in Bialystok
Competitive Positioning
Summary 4 CCC SA: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

