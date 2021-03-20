Global Cell-based Assay Market Size study, by Product (Consumables, Instruments, Services), by Application (Drug Discovery, Basic Research, Other Applications), by End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies, Academic & Government Institutes, Contract Research Organizations) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Cell-based Assay Market is valued approximately at USD 12.97 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.2% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Cell-based assay is a technique of analysis of cells based on distinct parameters. Cell-based assays include a range of assays that determine cellular parameters such as toxicity, production of markers, proliferation, motility, changes in morphology and activation of specific signaling pathways. It also facilitate research in the area of immunology, cancer, stem cell research and so on. These assays depend on reporter gene assays, that have high sensitivity due to signal amplification of cell-signaling cascades, and therefore are ideal for miniaturization. It is widely applicable in high-throughput screening (HTS) formats. Growing number of drug discovery activities, increasing research funding, rise in demand for biological drugs, and surging need for toxicity screening in drugs are the few factors responsible for market growth over the forecast period. For instance, as per the India Brand Equity Foundation 2018, the Indian Government is planning to invest around $640 billion fund for enhancing the drug discovery activities and pharmaceutical infrastructure. The initiative ‘Pharma Vision 2020’ of Indian Government would aim to make India as a major hub for drug discovery all over the world. However, the high cost of instruments, lack of skilled professionals and restrictions on reagent use are the major factors that impedes the growth of the market.

The regional analysis of global Cell-based Assay Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing government initiatives and funding in cancer research, rise in adoption of cell-based assays platform and large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period due to the surging number of cancer cases, rising number of investments in healthcare services, and increasing assay applications across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

GE Healthcare

Merck KgaA

Lonza Group Ltd.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Promega Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Consumables

Instruments

Services

By Application:

Drug Discovery

Basic Research

Other Applications

End-User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

Academic & Government Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Cell-based Assay Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Cell-based Assay Market, by Product, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Cell-based Assay Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Cell-based Assay Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Cell-based Assay Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Cell-based Assay Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Cell-based Assay Market Dynamics

3.1. Cell-based Assay Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Cell-based Assay Market Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Cell-based Assay Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Cell-based Assay Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Cell-based Assay Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Cell-based Assay Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Consumables

5.4.2. Instruments

5.4.3. Services

Chapter 6. Global Cell-based Assay Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Cell-based Assay Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Cell-based Assay Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Cell-based Assay Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Drug Discovery

6.4.2. Basic Research

6.4.3. Other Applications

Chapter 7. Global Cell-based Assay Market, by End-User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Cell-based Assay Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Cell-based Assay Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Cell-based Assay Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

7.4.2. Academic & Government Institutes

7.4.3. Contract Research Organizations

Chapter 8. Global Cell-based Assay Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Cell-based Assay Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Cell-based Assay Market

8.2.1. U.S. Cell-based Assay Market

8.2.1.1. Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Cell-based Assay Market

8.3. Europe Cell-based Assay Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Cell-based Assay Market

8.3.2. Germany Cell-based Assay Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe Cell-based Assay Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Cell-based Assay Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Cell-based Assay Market

8.4.2. India Cell-based Assay Market

8.4.3. Japan Cell-based Assay Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Cell-based Assay Market

8.5. Latin America Cell-based Assay Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Cell-based Assay Market

8.5.2. Mexico Cell-based Assay Market

8.6. Rest of The World Cell-based Assay Market

….. continued

