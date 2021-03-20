Global Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market Size study, by Product (Consumables, Instruments) By Type of Cell (Mammalian Cells, Microbial Cells, Other Cells) By End User (Research Laboratories and Institutes, Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market is valued approximately USD 2.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Cell lysis or cell fractionation is the initial step in cell fractionation, protein extraction, organelle isolation and purification. This process is used to split cellular components while conserving specific functions of each component. Increasing Government Funding for Research

coupled with high Prevalence of Diseases are key driving forces of market growth. For instance, as per the WHO, chronic diseases are the leading cause of death globally. For instance, as per the aforementioned source, Ischemic heart diseases was responsible for about 9.43 million death in 2016. Whereas, all cardiovascular diseases are responsible for about 17.9 million deaths annually globally. Further, expanding biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries and growing focus on personalized medicine is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high cost of cell-based research impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

ALSO READ : https://articlescad.com/article/show/168792

The regional analysis of global Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing ageing population coupled with rising government funding in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as substantial research in the development of the nucleic acid derived products, considerable healthcare expenditure and significant population base would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation market across Asia-Pacific region.

ALSO READ : https://marketresearch2020.hatenablog.com/entry/2020/02/21/152243

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGAA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

Roche Diagnostics (A Division of F. Hoffmann–La Roche Ltd.)

Qiagen N.V.

Qsonica, LLC

ALSO READ : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/30/1893812/0/en/Global-Wellhead-Equipment-Market-Mensurated-to-be-Worth-7-20-BN-by-2024-Due-to-Increasing-Drilling-Activity-Market-Research-Future.html

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Consumables

Instruments

By Type of Cell:

Mammalian Cells

Microbial Cells

Other Cells

By END USER:

Research Laboratories and Institutes

Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market, by Product, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market, by Type of Cell, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market, by End User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market Dynamics

3.1. Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Consumables

5.4.2. Instruments

Chapter 6. Global Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market, by Type of Cell

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market by Type of Cell, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type of Cell 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Mammalian Cells

6.4.2. Microbial Cells

6.4.3. Other Cells

Chapter 7. Global Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market, by End User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market by End user, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market Estimates & Forecasts by End User 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Research Laboratories and Institutes

7.4.2. Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

7.4.3. Others

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105