Global Cell Phone Cases Market in Germany Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The phone case is specifically designed to protect your phone from dust and scratches, and in some cases protect your phone from water.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cell Phone Cases in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Cell Phone Cases Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Cell Phone Cases Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Germany Cell Phone Cases Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Cell Phone Cases Market 2019 (%)

The global Cell Phone Cases market was valued at 7180.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 8784 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. While the Cell Phone Cases market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cell Phone Cases manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cell Phone Cases production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Cell Phone Cases Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Germany Cell Phone Cases Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Plastic

Silicone Rubber

Among the key type segments, Plastic accounted for the leading share in the market in 2018 and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period. This sector is likely to rise at a CAGR of 6.08% from 2019 to 2025.

Germany Cell Phone Cases Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Germany Cell Phone Cases Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Offline

Online

In Cell Phone Cases market, the Offline holds an important share in terms of Sales Channel, In 2018 market share of offline occipied 89.24%. and it is expected to reach a volume of 1871.35 (Million Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.02% during 2019 and 2025.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cell Phone Cases Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cell Phone Cases Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Cell Phone Cases Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Germany Cell Phone Cases Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

HuaWei

Samsung

BBK Group

Otterbox

Apple

Incipio

XiaoMi

Spigen

Tech 21

ZAGG

Jame Technology

Belkin (Foxconn)

Urban Armor Gear

3SIXT

Elecom

TABLECONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cell Phone Cases Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Cell Phone Cases Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Cell Phone Cases Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Cell Phone Cases Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Cell Phone Cases Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Cell Phone Cases Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cell Phone Cases Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Cell Phone Cases Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Cell Phone Cases Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Cell Phone Cases Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Cell Phone Cases Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cell Phone Cases Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Cell Phone Cases Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cell Phone Cases Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Cell Phone Cases Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cell Phone Cases Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Cell Phone Cases Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Plastic

4.1.3 Silicone Rubber

4.2 By Type – Germany Cell Phone Cases Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Cell Phone Cases Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Cell Phone Cases Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Cell Phone Cases Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany Cell Phone Cases Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany Cell Phone Cases Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany Cell Phone Cases Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany Cell Phone Cases Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany Cell Phone Cases Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Cell Phone Cases Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Offline

5.1.3 Online

5.2 By Application – Germany Cell Phone Cases Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany Cell Phone Cases Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany Cell Phone Cases Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany Cell Phone Cases Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Germany Cell Phone Cases Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Germany Cell Phone Cases Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Germany Cell Phone Cases Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Germany Cell Phone Cases Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Germany Cell Phone Cases Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 HuaWei

6.1.1 HuaWei Corporate Summary

6.1.2 HuaWei Business Overview

6.1.3 HuaWei Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 HuaWei Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.1.5 HuaWei Key News

6.2 Samsung

6.2.1 Samsung Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Samsung Business Overview

6.2.3 Samsung Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Samsung Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Samsung Key News

6.3 BBK Group

6.3.1 BBK Group Corporate Summary

6.3.2 BBK Group Business Overview

6.3.3 BBK Group Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 BBK Group Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.3.5 BBK Group Key News

6.4 Otterbox

6.4.1 Otterbox Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Otterbox Business Overview

6.4.3 Otterbox Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Otterbox Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Otterbox Key News

6.5 Apple

6.5.1 Apple Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Apple Business Overview

6.5.3 Apple Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Apple Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Apple Key News

6.6 Incipio

6.6.1 Incipio Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Incipio Business Overview

6.6.3 Incipio Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Incipio Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Incipio Key News

6.7 XiaoMi

6.6.1 XiaoMi Corporate Summary

6.6.2 XiaoMi Business Overview

6.6.3 XiaoMi Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 XiaoMi Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.7.5 XiaoMi Key News

6.8 Spigen

6.8.1 Spigen Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Spigen Business Overview

6.8.3 Spigen Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Spigen Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Spigen Key News

6.9 Tech 21

6.9.1 Tech 21 Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Tech 21 Business Overview

6.9.3 Tech 21 Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Tech 21 Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Tech 21 Key News

6.10 ZAGG

6.10.1 ZAGG Corporate Summary

6.10.2 ZAGG Business Overview

6.10.3 ZAGG Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 ZAGG Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.10.5 ZAGG Key News

6.11 Jame Technology

6.11.1 Jame Technology Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Jame Technology Cell Phone Cases Business Overview

6.11.3 Jame Technology Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Jame Technology Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Jame Technology Key News

6.12 Belkin (Foxconn)

6.12.1 Belkin (Foxconn) Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Belkin (Foxconn) Cell Phone Cases Business Overview

6.12.3 Belkin (Foxconn) Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Belkin (Foxconn) Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Belkin (Foxconn) Key News

6.13 Urban Armor Gear

6.13.1 Urban Armor Gear Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Urban Armor Gear Cell Phone Cases Business Overview

6.13.3 Urban Armor Gear Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Urban Armor Gear Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Urban Armor Gear Key News

6.14 3SIXT

6.14.1 3SIXT Corporate Summary

6.14.2 3SIXT Cell Phone Cases Business Overview

6.14.3 3SIXT Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 3SIXT Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.14.5 3SIXT Key News

6.15 Elecom

6.15.1 Elecom Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Elecom Cell Phone Cases Business Overview

6.15.3 Elecom Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Elecom Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Elecom Key News

6.16 Mous

6.16.1 Mous Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Mous Cell Phone Cases Business Overview

6.16.3 Mous Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Mous Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Mous Key News

7 Cell Phone Cases Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Cell Phone Cases Production Capacity and Value in Germany, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Germany Cell Phone Cases Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Germany Cell Phone Cases Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Germany Cell Phone Cases Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Cell Phone Cases Manufacturers in Germany

7.2.1 Germany Key Local Cell Phone Cases Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Germany Key Local Cell Phone Cases Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Germany Key Local Cell Phone Cases Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Cell Phone Cases Production Sold in Germany and Sold Other Than Germany by Manufacturers

7.3 Cell Phone Cases Export and Import in Germany

7.3.1 Germany Cell Phone Cases Export Market

7.3.2 Germany Cell Phone Cases Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Germany Cell Phone Cases Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Cell Phone Cases Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Cell Phone Cases Distributors and Sales Agents in Germany

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Cell Phone Cases in Germany

Table 2. Top Players in Germany, Ranking by Revenue

…continued

