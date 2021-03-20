Global Cell Phone Cases Market in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The phone case is specifically designed to protect your phone from dust and scratches, and in some cases protect your phone from water.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cell Phone Cases in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Market 2019 (%)

The global Cell Phone Cases market was valued at 7180.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 8784 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. While the Cell Phone Cases market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cell Phone Cases manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cell Phone Cases production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Plastic

Silicone Rubber

Among the key type segments, Plastic accounted for the leading share in the market in 2018 and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period. This sector is likely to rise at a CAGR of 6.08% from 2019 to 2025.

Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Offline

Online

In Cell Phone Cases market, the Offline holds an important share in terms of Sales Channel, In 2018 market share of offline occipied 89.24%. and it is expected to reach a volume of 1871.35 (Million Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.02% during 2019 and 2025.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cell Phone Cases Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cell Phone Cases Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

HuaWei

Samsung

BBK Group

Otterbox

Apple

Incipio

XiaoMi

Spigen

Tech 21

ZAGG

Jame Technology

Belkin (Foxconn)

Urban Armor Gear

3SIXT

Elecom

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cell Phone Cases Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cell Phone Cases Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cell Phone Cases Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Cell Phone Cases Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cell Phone Cases Players in Indonesia

3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Cell Phone Cases Companies

3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cell Phone Cases Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Plastic

4.1.3 Silicone Rubber

4.2 By Type – Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Offline

5.1.3 Online

5.2 By Application – Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Indonesia Cell Phone Cases Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 HuaWei

6.1.1 HuaWei Corporate Summary

6.1.2 HuaWei Business Overview

6.1.3 HuaWei Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 HuaWei Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 HuaWei Key News

6.2 Samsung

6.2.1 Samsung Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Samsung Business Overview

6.2.3 Samsung Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Samsung Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Samsung Key News

6.3 BBK Group

6.3.1 BBK Group Corporate Summary

6.3.2 BBK Group Business Overview

6.3.3 BBK Group Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 BBK Group Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 BBK Group Key News

6.4 Otterbox

6.4.1 Otterbox Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Otterbox Business Overview

6.4.3 Otterbox Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Otterbox Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Otterbox Key News

6.5 Apple

6.5.1 Apple Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Apple Business Overview

6.5.3 Apple Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Apple Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Apple Key News

6.6 Incipio

6.6.1 Incipio Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Incipio Business Overview

6.6.3 Incipio Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Incipio Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Incipio Key News

6.7 XiaoMi

6.6.1 XiaoMi Corporate Summary

6.6.2 XiaoMi Business Overview

6.6.3 XiaoMi Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 XiaoMi Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 XiaoMi Key News

6.8 Spigen

6.8.1 Spigen Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Spigen Business Overview

6.8.3 Spigen Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Spigen Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Spigen Key News

6.9 Tech 21

6.9.1 Tech 21 Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Tech 21 Business Overview

6.9.3 Tech 21 Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Tech 21 Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Tech 21 Key News

6.10 ZAGG

6.10.1 ZAGG Corporate Summary

6.10.2 ZAGG Business Overview

6.10.3 ZAGG Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offering

…continued

