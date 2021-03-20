Global Cell Phone Cases Market in Malaysia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The phone case is specifically designed to protect your phone from dust and scratches, and in some cases protect your phone from water.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cell Phone Cases in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Market 2019 (%)

The global Cell Phone Cases market was valued at 7180.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 8784 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. While the Cell Phone Cases market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cell Phone Cases manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cell Phone Cases production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Plastic

Silicone Rubber

Among the key type segments, Plastic accounted for the leading share in the market in 2018 and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period. This sector is likely to rise at a CAGR of 6.08% from 2019 to 2025.

Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Offline

Online

In Cell Phone Cases market, the Offline holds an important share in terms of Sales Channel, In 2018 market share of offline occipied 89.24%. and it is expected to reach a volume of 1871.35 (Million Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.02% during 2019 and 2025.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cell Phone Cases Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cell Phone Cases Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

HuaWei

Samsung

BBK Group

Otterbox

Apple

Incipio

XiaoMi

Spigen

Tech 21

ZAGG

Jame Technology

Belkin (Foxconn)

Urban Armor Gear

3SIXT

Elecom

TABLECONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cell Phone Cases Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cell Phone Cases Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cell Phone Cases Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Cell Phone Cases Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cell Phone Cases Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Cell Phone Cases Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cell Phone Cases Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Plastic

4.1.3 Silicone Rubber

4.2 By Type – Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Offline

5.1.3 Online

5.2 By Application – Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Malaysia Cell Phone Cases Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 HuaWei

6.1.1 HuaWei Corporate Summary

6.1.2 HuaWei Business Overview

6.1.3 HuaWei Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 HuaWei Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 HuaWei Key News

6.2 Samsung

6.2.1 Samsung Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Samsung Business Overview

6.2.3 Samsung Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Samsung Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Samsung Key News

6.3 BBK Group

6.3.1 BBK Group Corporate Summary

6.3.2 BBK Group Business Overview

6.3.3 BBK Group Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 BBK Group Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 BBK Group Key News

6.4 Otterbox

6.4.1 Otterbox Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Otterbox Business Overview

6.4.3 Otterbox Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Otterbox Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Otterbox Key News

6.5 Apple

6.5.1 Apple Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Apple Business Overview

6.5.3 Apple Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Apple Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Apple Key News

6.6 Incipio

6.6.1 Incipio Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Incipio Business Overview

6.6.3 Incipio Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Incipio Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Incipio Key News

6.7 XiaoMi

6.6.1 XiaoMi Corporate Summary

6.6.2 XiaoMi Business Overview

6.6.3 XiaoMi Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 XiaoMi Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 XiaoMi Key News

6.8 Spigen

6.8.1 Spigen Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Spigen Business Overview

6.8.3 Spigen Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Spigen Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Spigen Key News

6.9 Tech 21

6.9.1 Tech 21 Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Tech 21 Business Overview

6.9.3 Tech 21 Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Tech 21 Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Tech 21 Key News

6.10 ZAGG

6.10.1 ZAGG Corporate Summary

6.10.2 ZAGG Business Overview

6.10.3 ZAGG Cell Phone Cases Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 ZAGG Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 ZAGG Key News

6.11 Jame Technology

6.11.1 Jame Technology Corporate Summary

