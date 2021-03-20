All news

Global Cheese in Italy Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

During the lockdown in March-April 2020, sales of mozzarella cheese grew exponentially, with this type of cheese widely used for various traditional recipes. The home-cooking trend is likely to continue throughout 2020, as the foodservice remains affected by COVID-19 restrictions. Therefore, retail volume sales of popular cheeses such as mozzarella and ricotta are expected to see further growth in retail channels in 2020, while in foodservice volume sales will remain low.

Euromonitor International’s Cheese in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Processed Cheese, Unprocessed Cheese.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 will boost cheese sales due to home-cooking trend and targeted advertising

Processed cheese will be negatively impacted by health and wellness trends in 2020

Parmareggio and Biraghi will provide innovation through snack options in 2020

Vegan alternatives and lactose free cheeses will gain popularity in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Local cheese will perform well into the forecast period, as consumers prefer products made in Italy..continue

 

