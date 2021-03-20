All news

Global Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Chemotherapy pumps are one of the ways patients can have their chemotherapy. It allows patients to have chemo in a controlled way. Chemotherapy pumps are also called infusion pumps. Chemotherapy pumps may be capable of delivering fluids in large or small amounts, and may be used to deliver chemotherapy drugs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps in India, including the following market information:
India Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
India Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in India Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market 2019 (%)
The global Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps market was valued at 180.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 232.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
India Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
LVP (Large Volume Pump)
Syringe Pump
Elastomeric Pumps

India Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
India Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Hospital & Clinic
Home Care

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total India Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Becton, Dickinson
ICU Medical
Terumo
B. Braun
Halyard Health
Smiths
Baxter International
Fresenius
Moog
Zyno Medical

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 India Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Overall Market Size
2.1 India Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 India Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 India Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

