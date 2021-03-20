All news

Global Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution has been used in more than 60 different harmaceuticals and medical devices. Its wide application is due to its broad-spectrum efficacy, safety-profile and substantivity on the skin with low irritation. It has been found to possess a high level of antimicrobial activity and strong affinity for binding to skin and mucous membranes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Vietnam Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution production and consumption in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Vietnam Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
2% CHG
4% CHG
20% CHG
Other

Vietnam Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Vietnam Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Skin Preparation
Surgical Preparation
Pharmaceutical Product
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Vietnam Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Vietnam Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Xttrium
Molnlycke Health
3M
BD
Ecolab
R.N.Lab
Afton Pharma
Sunstar Guidor
Evnoik Industry
KVAB Pharma
Medichem
Dasheng Pharma
Bajaj Medical LLC
REMEDY LABS

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Vietnam Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Overall Market Size
2.1 Vietnam Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Vietnam Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Vietnam Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Vietnam Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Vietnam Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Vietnam Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Vietnam Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Players in Vietnam
3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Companies
3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Companies

