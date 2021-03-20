Global City Travel Briefing: Milan Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

All news

Global City Travel Briefing: Milan Market Report 2020

Despite the fall in the ranking in recent years, Milan’s inbound tourism has been growing at a steady pace, what can be considered an achievement for a mature tourist destination. On one side, the rich cultural and art heritage make it the perfect spot for leisure tourism. On the other, Milan is attracting a growing share of business visitors. The quest for continuous innovation and the presence of international events are helping the city to become a key destination in Europe.

Euromonitor International’s City Travel Briefing: Milan global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Travel market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market from innovation, pricing, channel distribution to economic/lifestyle influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and outlines the criteria for success.

Product coverage: Activities (Destination), Lodging, Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries, Tourism Flows, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International

