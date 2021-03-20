Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market Size study, by Product (Scorecards & Visualization Tools, Dashboard Analytics Solutions, Risk Reporting Solutions), by Deployment (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), by End-User (Hospitals, Payers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market is valued approximately at USD 369.70 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Clinical risk grouping solutions are software solutions which are mainly developed to enhance the overall clinical operations of a facility by classifying patients in groups based on the severity of their necessity and the accessibility of resources available with the facility. This solution emphasizes on examining the patient data, facility data, resources availability and delivers conclusive insights in the form of insights with the help of several technological implementations, such as bigdata, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). Rising consumer awareness regarding risk management, increasing utilization of big data, and high demand for the reduction of rising healthcare expenditures are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing physician burnout due to documentation needs along with increasing focus on AI and machine learning are few factors likely to create lucrative growth opportunities to the growth of market in the forecasting years. However, a lack of infrastructure for supporting the clinical risk grouping solutions technology is one of the major factor anticipated to limiting the growth of global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing focus on quality care, increasing focus on population health management, and cost containment in the healthcare industry across the region. Also, a highly suitable healthcare IT infrastructure and high adoption of clinical risk grouping solutions by healthcare payers are further supporting the growth of clinical risk grouping solutions in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as the wide presence of a larger patient pool demanding better healthcare at lower costs, economic growth, rising aging population and the advent of big data in healthcare would be influencing the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Company

Cerner Corporation

Nuance Communications

Conduent Inc.

HBI Solutions, Inc.

4S Information Systems Ltd.

Johns Hopkins University

Perahealth, Inc.

Health Catalyst Inc.

Evolent Health

Optum Inc. (A Subsidiary of Unitedhealth Group Inc.)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Scorecards & Visualization Tools

Dashboard Analytics Solutions

Risk Reporting Solutions

By Deployment:

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By End-User:

Hospitals

Payers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market, by Product, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market, by Deployment, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.4. Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market Dynamics

3.1. Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Scorecards & Visualization Tools

5.4.2. Dashboard Analytics Solutions

5.4.3. Risk Reporting Solutions

Chapter 6. Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market, by Deployment

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market by Deployment, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Private Cloud

6.4.2. Public Cloud

6.4.3. Hybrid Cloud

Chapter 7. Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market, by End-User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

7.4. Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Hospitals

7.4.2. Payers

7.4.3. Ambulatory Care Centers

7.4.4. Others

….. continued

