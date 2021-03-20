Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market Size study, by Product (Scorecards & Visualization Tools, Dashboard Analytics Solutions, Risk Reporting Solutions), by Deployment (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), by End-User (Hospitals, Payers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market is valued approximately at USD 369.70 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Clinical risk grouping solutions are software solutions which are mainly developed to enhance the overall clinical operations of a facility by classifying patients in groups based on the severity of their necessity and the accessibility of resources available with the facility. This solution emphasizes on examining the patient data, facility data, resources availability and delivers conclusive insights in the form of insights with the help of several technological implementations, such as bigdata, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). Rising consumer awareness regarding risk management, increasing utilization of big data, and high demand for the reduction of rising healthcare expenditures are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing physician burnout due to documentation needs along with increasing focus on AI and machine learning are few factors likely to create lucrative growth opportunities to the growth of market in the forecasting years. However, a lack of infrastructure for supporting the clinical risk grouping solutions technology is one of the major factor anticipated to limiting the growth of global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing focus on quality care, increasing focus on population health management, and cost containment in the healthcare industry across the region. Also, a highly suitable healthcare IT infrastructure and high adoption of clinical risk grouping solutions by healthcare payers are further supporting the growth of clinical risk grouping solutions in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as the wide presence of a larger patient pool demanding better healthcare at lower costs, economic growth, rising aging population and the advent of big data in healthcare would be influencing the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
3M Company
Cerner Corporation
Nuance Communications
Conduent Inc.
HBI Solutions, Inc.
4S Information Systems Ltd.
Johns Hopkins University
Perahealth, Inc.
Health Catalyst Inc.
Evolent Health
Optum Inc. (A Subsidiary of Unitedhealth Group Inc.)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Scorecards & Visualization Tools
Dashboard Analytics Solutions
Risk Reporting Solutions
By Deployment:
Private Cloud
Public Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
By End-User:
Hospitals
Payers
Ambulatory Care Centers
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.1. Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market, by Product, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.2. Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market, by Deployment, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.3. Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.4. Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market Dynamics
3.1. Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market, by Product
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Million)
5.4. Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Scorecards & Visualization Tools
5.4.2. Dashboard Analytics Solutions
5.4.3. Risk Reporting Solutions
Chapter 6. Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market, by Deployment
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market by Deployment, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment, 2016-2026 (USD Million)
6.4. Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Private Cloud
6.4.2. Public Cloud
6.4.3. Hybrid Cloud
Chapter 7. Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market, by End-User
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User, 2016-2026 (USD Million)
7.4. Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Hospitals
7.4.2. Payers
7.4.3. Ambulatory Care Centers
7.4.4. Others
….. continued
