Global Cockpit Electronics Market Size study with COVID-19 impact, by Product (Head-up Display, Information Display, Instrument Cluster, Infotainment and Navigation, Telematics and Other Products), by Vehicle type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Cockpit Electronics Market is valued approximately USD 40.24 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.60% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The cockpit electronics defined as area dedicated towards the driver information and center stack electronics. It comprises of devices such as high definition radio receivers, braking, steering, traction, a navigation system, and other devices which delivers advent safety and entertainment to the driver. It enhances the safety of driver with the additional relevant information on display on the instrument panel. It is widely application in passenger and commercial vehicle. The global pandemic of COVID-19 adversely affected the production of automotive as many manufacturing facilities were remained closed and supply of raw material was hampered due to the lockdown. The cockpit electronic devices have commendable role in providing safety to the drive which protect driver from fatal incidents, therefore sch due to such factor the demand for cockpit electronic devices is propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per World Health Organization (WHO) Nearly 1.25 million people die in road crashes each year, on average 3,287 deaths a day, that cost loss of around USD 518 billion globally. In addition, presence of stringent government norms pertaining to telematics is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. However, high cost of advanced cockpit electronic systems is hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Cockpit Electronics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of favorable government norms regarding telematics. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rise in production of commercial and passenger vehicle & rise in fatal incidents would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cockpit Electronics Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Harman International

Panasonic Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.P.A

Yazaki Corporation

Nippon-Seiki Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Head-up Display

Information Display

Instrument Cluster

Infotainment and Navigation

Telematics

Other Products

By Vehicle type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Cockpit Electronics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Cockpit Electronics Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Cockpit Electronics Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Cockpit Electronics Market, by Vehicle Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Cockpit Electronics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Cockpit Electronics Market Dynamics

3.1. Cockpit Electronics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Cockpit Electronics Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Cockpit Electronics Market, by Product

