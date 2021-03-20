Global Computers and Peripherals in Western Europe Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

All news

Computers and peripherals is a mature market in Western Europe, which is facing a difficult time due to intense competition from larger sized smartphones, the perception of it being obsolete and the lengthy replacement cycles of such products. Germany, France and the UK are the markets with the highest volume sales in the region.

Euromonitor International’s Computers and Peripherals in Western Europe global briefing offers insight on emerging geographies, key growth categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be it new product developments, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. From the latest innovations such as Smartphones, Ultrabooks and OLED TVs to existing technologies such as Laptops, Home Audio and Cinema Systems and In-Car Entertainment, Euromonitor International offers a consistent yet incisive snapshot of the Consumer Electronics industry. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and the criteria for success over the next five years.

Product coverage: Computers and Peripherals, Digital Cameras by Type, In-Car Entertainment, In-Home Consumer Electronics, Portable Consumer Electronics, Tablets by OS.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Electronics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

Computers and Peripherals in Western Europe

Euromonitor International

October 2018

Introduction

Regional Overview

Leading Companies and Brands

Forecast Projections

Country Snapshots..continue

