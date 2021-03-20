Global Concrete Admixtures Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Global Concrete Admixtures Market is valued approximately at USD 14.09 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.3 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Concrete Admixtures are variety of chemicals which are added to concrete mixtures to enhance various properties of concrete such as its strength, durability and resistance to chemicals and environmental contaminants. Also, these admixtures reduces the volume of water required to set concrete which allows high strength building in concrete without the increase of cement in the mixtures. Further, the increasing global population which positively affects the construction activities has led the adoption of Concrete Admixtures across the forecast period. Also, with the infrastructure development and improvement across the world is expected to fuel the demand for Concrete Admixtures. However, the increasing prices of concrete admixtures and lack of awareness about advantages of admixtures hinders the market expansion of the concrete admixtures. Although, the increasing use of ready-mix concrete in the developing countries presents a wider opportunity in the Concrete admixture market.

The regional analysis of global Concrete Admixtures market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid urbanization and high population growth. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing population along with increasing disposable income and rising government and private sector investments would create lucrative growth prospects for the Concrete Admixtures market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF SE (Germany)

SIKA AG (Switzerland)

GCP Applied Technologies (US)

RPM International Inc. (US)

Fosroc International Inc. (UK)

Mapei S.P.A (Italy)

CICO Technologies Ltd. (India)

CHRYSO S.A.S (France)

Concrete Additives and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Rhein-Chemotechnik GmbH (Germany).

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Superplasticizers

Normal plasticizers

Accelerating admixtures

Retarding admixtures

Air-entraining admixtures

Water-proofing admixtures

Others (coloring agents, corrosion inhibitors, flame retardants, and fibers)

By End-Use Sector:

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Concrete Admixtures Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investor

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Concrete Admixtures Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Concrete Admixtures Market, by Product Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Concrete Admixtures Market, by End-Use, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Concrete Admixtures Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Concrete Admixtures Market Dynamics

3.1. Concrete Admixtures Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Concrete Admixtures Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Concrete Admixtures Market, by Product Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Concrete Admixtures Market by Product Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Concrete Admixtures Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Concrete Admixtures Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Superplasticizers

5.4.2. Normal plasticizers

5.4.3. Accelerating admixtures

5.4.4. Retarding admixtures

5.4.5. Air-entraining admixtures

5.4.6. Water-proofing admixtures

5.4.7. Others

Chapter 6. Global Concrete Admixtures Market, by End-Use

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Concrete Admixtures Market by End-Use, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Concrete Admixtures Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Use 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Concrete Admixtures Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Residential

6.4.2. Commercial

6.4.3. Infrastructure

….. continued

