Global Confectionery in Western Europe Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

With per capita spend exceeding USD106, Western Europe has the highest spend on confectionery anywhere in the world. However, 2016 has seen lacklustre growth as health concerns and development of healthier snack alternatives have limited confectionery’s growth momentum in what is a mature region. That said, there are opportunities both at category and market level. Growing in double-digit terms, Turkey is one of the markets to watch out for and so are premium and bite size chocolate products.

Euromonitor International’s Confectionery in Western Europe global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands. It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning..

