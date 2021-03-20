All news

Global Consumer Health in Ethiopia Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Global Consumer Health in Ethiopia Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Ethiopia’s consumer health industry achieved solid growth in 2019 due to the country’s large and growing population of 110 million and its expanding urban middle class. However, poverty among the rural-dwelling majority and limited development outside of Addis Ababa remain problematic. Nevertheless, the government’s Health Extension Programme has focused on making its citizens more responsible for their own health, which is stimulating sales of consumer health.

Get free sample https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4603008-consumer-health-in-ethiopia

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Ethiopia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also read http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-qr-code-recognition-market-projection-by-industry-size-share-movements-by-trend-analysis-growth-status-revenue-expectation-to-2026-2021-02-16

 

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also read http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-checkpoint-kinase-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-25-231752558

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

Consumer Health in Ethiopia

Euromonitor International

October 2019

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Executive Summary

Country Insight

Socioeconomic Trends

Logistics/infrastructure

OTC Registration and Classification

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Registration and Classification

Chart 1 Consumer Health (a)

Chart 2 Consumer Health (b)..continue

CONTACT DETAILS :

 

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news

Plastic Coating Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis By Product Type, Application and Future Technology 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Plastic Coating Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the present potential […]
All news

Panoramic X-ray Systems Market Research, Development, Top Companies, Trends and Growth 2021 to 2027| Panoramic Corporation, Planmeca, VATECH, Sirona Dental Systems

keshavnageshwar21

United States of America:- Newly added research report representing current growth perspectives of the global Panoramic X-ray Systems market offers access to various actionable insights ready to be deployed as efficient COVID-19 management schemes that has significantly interrupted growth. The report entices reader attention by unravelling crucial data on dominant trends, regional developments and competition spectrum. […]
All news

Multiple Power Amplifier�Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Development, Scope, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Multiple Power Amplifier Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the present […]