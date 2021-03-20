All news

Global Consumer Health in Qatar Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

This report analyses the market for consumer health in Qatar. For the purposes of the study, the market has been defined as follows:

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Qatar report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

Consumer Health in Qatar

Euromonitor International

October 2019

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Executive Summary

Country Insight

Socioeconomic Trends

Logistics/infrastructure

OTC Registration and Classification

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Registration and Classification

Chart 1 Consumer Health: Modern Grocery Retailer

Chart 2 Consumer Health: Supermarket..continue

 

