Global Consumer Health in South Korea Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Whilst consumer health continued to see retail current value growth in 2019, this was lower than in the previous three years due to increasing maturity. OTC is still heavily restricted compared with in other developed countries. Most consumers still rely on visiting health professionals, and with national insurance covering most illnesses and Rx prescription medications, consumer health is less developed.

Get free sample https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797519-consumer-health-in-south-korea

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also read http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pemphigus-vulgaris-pv-market-insight-epidemiology-and-market-forecast-2030-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also read http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-strollers-market-2021-industry-key-players-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-16

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

Consumer Health in South Korea

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Growth continues, but slows due to increasing maturity

Product development important to maintain consumers’ interest

Meeting the needs of local consumers ensures the lead of local players

Stricter control on OTC distribution than vitamins and dietary supplements

Innovation and the health trend will ensure continued growth despite maturity

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2014-2019..continue

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105