Global Consumer Health in Switzerland Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Overall consumer health again recorded a retail value decline in 2019, with weak performances observed in many categories, a trend visible over the latter part of the review period. OTC, the largest product group, is at a disadvantage due to maturity and saturation, while the stringent legislation regulating OTC drugs in Switzerland impedes the efforts of companies to expand their ranges and to launch innovative products that add momentum. Given the widespread trend towards taking less medicatio…

 

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

 

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Toc

Consumer Health in Switzerland

Euromonitor International

October 2019

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Executive Summary

Further Declines for Consumer Health

the Health and Wellness Trend A Two-edged Sword for Consumer Health

Leading Companies Maintain Their Strong Positions

Internet Retailing Is Limited by Stringent Legislation

Consumer Health Set To See A Slightly Positive Improvement Over the Forecast Period

Market Indicators..continue

CONTACT DETAILS :

 

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

 

 

