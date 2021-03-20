All news

Global Consumer Health Products Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

The global market for consumer health products is set to finish 2019 with one of the weakest years in recent memory. Medium-term lack of innovations in the OTC space has collided with slowing demand for vitamins and dietary supplements stemming from the Chinese government’s crackdown on direct sellers at the beginning of 2019. As a result, the industry as a whole needs new product developments and new consumer engagement strategies to recapture energy in the near term.

Euromonitor International’s World Market for Consumer Health Products global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market.  The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies.  Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

