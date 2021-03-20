All news

Global Consumer Lending in Venezuela Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

One consequence of hyperinflation is that companies and individuals request larger loans to finance any limited production operations that still continue to take place or to cover increased spending with a credit card. However, banks cannot raise the size of loans without continually increasing the borrower’s equity, because they are required to maintain a minimum ratio between equity and the risks they assume when lending customers money. If the equity does not grow at the same pace as the cred…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Lending in Venezuela report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lending market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

CONSUMER LENDING IN VENEZUELA

Euromonitor International

October 2018

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Executive Summary

Hyperinflation Accelerates the High Credit Risk

Bank Loans: the Cheapest Service in Venezuela

Auto Gross Lending Continues Declining in 2018

Government Approves Another Currency Redenomination

Economic Contraction and Intervention Is Expected To Continue To Have A Negative Effect on the Banking Sector

Market Data

Table 1 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 4 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 Consumer Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2013-2018..continue

 

