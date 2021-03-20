All news

Global Consumer Lifestyles in Australia Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Australia has one of the world’s wealthiest and most digitally-advanced societies, with consumption fuelled by buoyant consumer confidence, high wages and low unemployment. Lifestyles are also being reshaped by an ageing but more multicultural population, as well as growing environmental and ethical considerations. At the same time, factors such as high levels of household debt, a worsening housing crisis and worry over retirement income are creating a more price-sensitive consumer base.

Euromonitor’s Consumer Lifestyles in Australia report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

CONSUMER LIFESTYLES IN AUSTRALIA

Euromonitor International

October 2018

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Lifestyles in Australia

Chart 1 Consumer Lifestyles in 2018

Top Five Consumer Trends

Consumers Remain Positive, Despite Rising Debts

Rapid Migration Has Created A More Multicultural Society

Consumers Are Adopting Greener Lifestyles

Digital Media Consumption Is Skyrocketing

Waistlines Expand, Despite Efforts To Live Healthier Lifestyles

Consumer Segmentation..continue

