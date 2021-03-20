Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size study, by application (Food Packaging, Beverage Packaging, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market is valued approximately USD $10.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Crystalline polyethylene terephthalate is widely used in the packaging business due to its rigid nature. CPET creates up for this constraint by exhibiting enormous rigidity and the ability to resist high-temperature variations. Moreover, CPET has been observed to be solely harmless, and thus used in food packaging. Growth in the Packaged Food & Beverages Industries are key driving forces of the market growth. For instance, according to Statista, food & beverage industry is expected to reach from $50 billion in 2017 to $104 billion by 2024. Furthermore, growing economy of emerging markets is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increased consumption of packaged food and purchasing power of the masses. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increased usage of crystalline PET across the different industries such as food & beverages, cosmetics would create lucrative growth prospects for the Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate market across Asia-Pacific region. Apart from this, availability of low-cost labor and easily availability of feedstock are attracting manufacturers to establish their manufacturing facilities in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

The DOW Chemical Company

LA SEDA DE Barcelona (LSB)

Dak Americas LLC

Petro Polymer Shargh

Treform Packaging Ab

Quadrant

Petrotemex S.A. De C.V.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Food Packaging

Beverage Packaging

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Dynamics

3.1. Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, by Application

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Food Packaging

5.4.2. Beverage Packaging

5.4.3. Others

Chapter 6. Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, Regional Analysis

6.1. Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, Regional Market Snapshot

6.2. North America Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

6.2.1. U.S. Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

6.2.1.1. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

6.2.2. Canada Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

6.3. Europe Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Snapshot

6.3.1. U.K. Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

6.3.2. Germany Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

6.3.3. Rest of Europe Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

6.4. Asia-Pacific Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Snapshot

6.4.1. China Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

6.4.2. India Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

6.4.3. Japan Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

6.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

6.5. Latin America Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Snapshot

6.5.1. Brazil Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

6.5.2. Mexico Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

6.6. Rest of The World Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

….. continued

