Global Cut Flowers Market in Brazil Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

A Cut Flower can simply be defined as any flower that is cut from the plant, thorns trimmed, and are ready to be used in a fresh flower arrangement. Cut Flowers are available at the florist or can be cut from the home garden.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cut Flowers in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Cut Flowers Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Cut Flowers Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pcs)

Brazil Cut Flowers Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Cut Flowers Market 2019 (%)

The global Cut Flowers market was valued at 35240 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 44690 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. While the Cut Flowers market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cut Flowers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cut Flowers production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Cut Flowers Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pcs)

Brazil Cut Flowers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Rose

Carnation

Lilium

Chrysanthemum and Gerbera

Others

Brazil Cut Flowers Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pcs)

Brazil Cut Flowers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Home

Commercial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cut Flowers Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cut Flowers Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Cut Flowers Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Pcs)

Total Brazil Cut Flowers Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Dümmen Orange

Syngenta Flowers

Finlays

Beekenkamp

Karuturi

Oserian

Selecta One

Washington Bulb

Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio

Carzan Flowers

Rosebud

Kariki

Multiflora

Karen Roses

Harvest Flower

Queens Group

Ball Horticultural

TABLECONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cut Flowers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Cut Flowers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Cut Flowers Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Cut Flowers Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Cut Flowers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Cut Flowers Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cut Flowers Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Cut Flowers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Cut Flowers Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Cut Flowers Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Cut Flowers Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cut Flowers Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Cut Flowers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cut Flowers Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Cut Flowers Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cut Flowers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Cut Flowers Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Rose

4.1.3 Carnation

4.1.4 Lilium

4.1.5 Chrysanthemum and Gerbera

4.1.6 Others

4.2 By Type – Brazil Cut Flowers Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Cut Flowers Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Cut Flowers Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Cut Flowers Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Cut Flowers Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Cut Flowers Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Cut Flowers Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Cut Flowers Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Cut Flowers Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Cut Flowers Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Home

5.1.3 Commercial

5.2 By Application – Brazil Cut Flowers Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Cut Flowers Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Cut Flowers Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Cut Flowers Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil Cut Flowers Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Cut Flowers Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Cut Flowers Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Cut Flowers Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil Cut Flowers Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Dümmen Orange

6.1.1 Dümmen Orange Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Dümmen Orange Business Overview

6.1.3 Dümmen Orange Cut Flowers Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Dümmen Orange Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Dümmen Orange Key News

6.2 Syngenta Flowers

6.2.1 Syngenta Flowers Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Syngenta Flowers Business Overview

6.2.3 Syngenta Flowers Cut Flowers Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Syngenta Flowers Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Syngenta Flowers Key News

6.3 Finlays

6.3.1 Finlays Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Finlays Business Overview

6.3.3 Finlays Cut Flowers Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Finlays Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Finlays Key News

6.4 Beekenkamp

6.4.1 Beekenkamp Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Beekenkamp Business Overview

6.4.3 Beekenkamp Cut Flowers Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Beekenkamp Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Beekenkamp Key News

6.5 Karuturi

6.5.1 Karuturi Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Karuturi Business Overview

6.5.3 Karuturi Cut Flowers Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Karuturi Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Karuturi Key News

6.6 Oserian

6.6.1 Oserian Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Oserian Business Overview

6.6.3 Oserian Cut Flowers Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Oserian Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Oserian Key News

6.7 Selecta One

6.6.1 Selecta One Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Selecta One Business Overview

6.6.3 Selecta One Cut Flowers Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Selecta One Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Selecta One Key News

6.8 Washington Bulb

6.8.1 Washington Bulb Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Washington Bulb Business Overview

6.8.3 Washington Bulb Cut Flowers Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Washington Bulb Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Washington Bulb Key News

6.9 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio

6.9.1 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio Business Overview

6.9.3 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio Cut Flowers Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

…continued

