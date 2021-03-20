Global Data Buoy Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Powered Data Buoy are instruments which collect data within the world’s oceans, as well as aid during emergency response to chemical spills, legal proceedings, and engineering design. Moored buoys are connected with the ocean bottom using chains, nylon, or buoyant polypropylene.By power source, data buoy can be divided into solar and battery types in this report.

ALSO READ : http://sagarhealthcare.inube.com/blog/8766698/cerebral-oximetry-monitoring-market-analysis-market-status-competition-companies-growth-opportunities-top-key-players-and-forecast-by-2023/

This report contains market size and forecasts of Powered Data Buoy in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Market 2019 (%)

The global Powered Data Buoy market was valued at 146.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 162.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. While the Powered Data Buoy market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ : https://technologyresearchandreports.blogspot.com/2021/03/visual-analytics-industry-size-covid-19.html

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Powered Data Buoy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Powered Data Buoy production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Solar Powered

Battery Powered

Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Oil & Gas

Defense

Research

Others

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-control-panel-market-to-surge-with-increasing-innovation-globally-2021-key-findings-covid—19-impact-analysis-business-trends-industry-segments-regional-study-emerging-technologies-and-future-prospects-2023-2021-02-24

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Powered Data Buoy Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Powered Data Buoy Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Fugro Oceanor

NexSens Technology, Inc

Aanderaa

Develogic GmbH

MetOcean Telematics

Fendercare Marine

Mobilis SAS

AXYS Technologies Inc.

JFC Manufacturing Co Ltd

IMBROS

OBSERVATOR

Ocean Scientific International Ltd. (OSIL)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Powered Data Buoy Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Powered Data Buoy Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Powered Data Buoy Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Powered Data Buoy Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powered Data Buoy Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Powered Data Buoy Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powered Data Buoy Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Solar Powered

4.1.3 Battery Powered

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Oil & Gas

5.1.3 Defense

5.1.4 Research

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia Powered Data Buoy Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Fugro Oceanor

6.1.1 Fugro Oceanor Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Fugro Oceanor Business Overview

6.1.3 Fugro Oceanor Powered Data Buoy Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Fugro Oceanor Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Fugro Oceanor Key News

6.2 NexSens Technology, Inc

6.2.1 NexSens Technology, Inc Corporate Summary

6.2.2 NexSens Technology, Inc Business Overview

6.2.3 NexSens Technology, Inc Powered Data Buoy Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 NexSens Technology, Inc Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 NexSens Technology, Inc Key News

6.3 Aanderaa

6.3.1 Aanderaa Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Aanderaa Business Overview

6.3.3 Aanderaa Powered Data Buoy Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Aanderaa Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Aanderaa Key News

6.4 Develogic GmbH

6.4.1 Develogic GmbH Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Develogic GmbH Business Overview

6.4.3 Develogic GmbH Powered Data Buoy Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Develogic GmbH Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Develogic GmbH Key News

6.5 MetOcean Telematics

6.5.1 MetOcean Telematics Corporate Summary

6.5.2 MetOcean Telematics Business Overview

6.5.3 MetOcean Telematics Powered Data Buoy Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 MetOcean Telematics Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 MetOcean Telematics Key News

6.6 Fendercare Marine

6.6.1 Fendercare Marine Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Fendercare Marine Business Overview

6.6.3 Fendercare Marine Powered Data Buoy Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Fendercare Marine Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Fendercare Marine Key News

6.7 Mobilis SAS

6.6.1 Mobilis SAS Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Mobilis SAS Business Overview

6.6.3 Mobilis SAS Powered Data Buoy Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Mobilis SAS Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Mobilis SAS Key News

6.8 AXYS Technologies Inc.

6.8.1 AXYS Technologies Inc. Corporate Summary

6.8.2 AXYS Technologies Inc. Business Overview

6.8.3 AXYS Technologies Inc. Powered Data Buoy Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 AXYS Technologies Inc. Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 AXYS Technologies Inc. Key News

6.9 JFC Manufacturing Co Ltd

6.9.1 JFC Manufacturing Co Ltd Corporate Summary

6.9.2 JFC Manufacturing Co Ltd Business Overview

6.9.3 JFC Manufacturing Co Ltd Powered Data Buoy Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 JFC Manufacturing Co Ltd Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 JFC Manufacturing Co Ltd Key News

6.10 IMBROS

6.10.1 IMBROS Corporate Summary

6.10.2 IMBROS Business Overview

6.10.3 IMBROS Powered Data Buoy Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 IMBROS Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 IMBROS Key News

6.11 OBSERVATOR

6.11.1 OBSERVATOR Corporate Summary

6.11.2 OBSERVATOR Powered Data Buoy Business Overview

6.11.3 OBSERVATOR Powered Data Buoy Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 OBSERVATOR Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 OBSERVATOR Key News

6.12 Ocean Scientific International Ltd. (OSIL)

6.12.1 Ocean Scientific International Ltd. (OSIL) Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Ocean Scientific International Ltd. (OSIL) Powered Data Buoy Business Overview

6.12.3 Ocean Scientific International Ltd. (OSIL) Powered Data Buoy Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Ocean Scientific International Ltd. (OSIL) Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Ocean Scientific International Ltd. (OSIL) Key News

6.13 Buoyage Systems Australia Pty Ltd

6.13.1 Buoyage Systems Australia Pty Ltd Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Buoyage Systems Australia Pty Ltd Powered Data Buoy Business Overview

6.13.3 Buoyage Systems Australia Pty Ltd Powered Data Buoy Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Buoyage Systems Australia Pty Ltd Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Buoyage Systems Australia Pty Ltd Key News

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105