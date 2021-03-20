Global Data BuoyMarket Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Powered Data Buoy are instruments which collect data within the world’s oceans, as well as aid during emergency response to chemical spills, legal proceedings, and engineering design. Moored buoys are connected with the ocean bottom using chains, nylon, or buoyant polypropylene.By power source, data buoy can be divided into solar and battery types in this report.

ALSO READ : https://techsite.io/p/2015522

This report contains market size and forecasts of Powered Data Buoy in France, including the following market information:

France Powered Data Buoy Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Powered Data Buoy Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

France Powered Data Buoy Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in France Powered Data Buoy Market 2019 (%)

The global Powered Data Buoy market was valued at 146.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 162.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. While the Powered Data Buoy market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ https://technologyresearchandreports.blogspot.com/2021/03/recreation-management-software-market.html

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Powered Data Buoy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Powered Data Buoy production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Powered Data Buoy Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Powered Data Buoy Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Solar Powered

Battery Powered

France Powered Data Buoy Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Powered Data Buoy Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Oil & Gas

Defense

Research

Others

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-occupant-sensing-system-market-2021-key-findings-covid—19-impact-analysis-business-trends-industry-segments-regional-study-emerging-technologies-and-future-prospects-2023-2021-02-24

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Powered Data Buoy Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Powered Data Buoy Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Powered Data Buoy Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total France Powered Data Buoy Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Fugro Oceanor

NexSens Technology, Inc

Aanderaa

Develogic GmbH

MetOcean Telematics

Fendercare Marine

Mobilis SAS

AXYS Technologies Inc.

JFC Manufacturing Co Ltd

IMBROS

OBSERVATOR

Ocean Scientific International Ltd. (OSIL)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Powered Data Buoy Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Powered Data Buoy Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Powered Data Buoy Overall Market Size

2.1 France Powered Data Buoy Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Powered Data Buoy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Powered Data Buoy Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Powered Data Buoy Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Powered Data Buoy Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Powered Data Buoy Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Powered Data Buoy Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Powered Data Buoy Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Powered Data Buoy Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Powered Data Buoy Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powered Data Buoy Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Powered Data Buoy Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powered Data Buoy Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Powered Data Buoy Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Solar Powered

4.1.3 Battery Powered

4.2 By Type – France Powered Data Buoy Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Powered Data Buoy Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Powered Data Buoy Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Powered Data Buoy Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Powered Data Buoy Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Powered Data Buoy Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Powered Data Buoy Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Powered Data Buoy Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Powered Data Buoy Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Powered Data Buoy Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Oil & Gas

5.1.3 Defense

5.1.4 Research

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – France Powered Data Buoy Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Powered Data Buoy Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Powered Data Buoy Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Powered Data Buoy Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France Powered Data Buoy Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France Powered Data Buoy Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France Powered Data Buoy Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France Powered Data Buoy Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – France Powered Data Buoy Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Fugro Oceanor

6.1.1 Fugro Oceanor Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Fugro Oceanor Business Overview

6.1.3 Fugro Oceanor Powered Data Buoy Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Fugro Oceanor Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Fugro Oceanor Key News

6.2 NexSens Technology, Inc

6.2.1 NexSens Technology, Inc Corporate Summary

6.2.2 NexSens Technology, Inc Business Overview

6.2.3 NexSens Technology, Inc Powered Data Buoy Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 NexSens Technology, Inc Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.2.5 NexSens Technology, Inc Key News

6.3 Aanderaa

6.3.1 Aanderaa Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Aanderaa Business Overview

6.3.3 Aanderaa Powered Data Buoy Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Aanderaa Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Aanderaa Key News

6.4 Develogic GmbH

6.4.1 Develogic GmbH Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Develogic GmbH Business Overview

6.4.3 Develogic GmbH Powered Data Buoy Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Develogic GmbH Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Develogic GmbH Key News

6.5 MetOcean Telematics

6.5.1 MetOcean Telematics Corporate Summary

6.5.2 MetOcean Telematics Business Overview

6.5.3 MetOcean Telematics Powered Data Buoy Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 MetOcean Telematics Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.5.5 MetOcean Telematics Key News

6.6 Fendercare Marine

6.6.1 Fendercare Marine Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Fendercare Marine Business Overview

6.6.3 Fendercare Marine Powered Data Buoy Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Fendercare Marine Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Fendercare Marine Key News

6.7 Mobilis SAS

6.6.1 Mobilis SAS Corporate Summary

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105