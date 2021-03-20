Global Dental Devices and Consumables Market Size study, by Devices (General & Diagnostic Devices, Treatment-Based Devices), by Product (Dental Restoration, Orthodontics, Periodontics, Endodontics, Infection Control Products, Others), by End-User (Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Dental Academic & Research Institutes) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Dental Devices and Consumables Market is valued approximately at USD 28.0 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.0% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Dental devices and consumables are the type of products that are utilized in the ailment of several dental disorders such as dental impairments, problems related to tooth restoration and gingival tissues. Dental devices are primarily consumed to repair the impairments and consumables are biomaterials, crowns & bridges, orthodontics, dental implants, periodontics and endodontics used in several dental treatments. Increasing incidences of dental disorder among aging population, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, along with technological advancements in dental products are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per American Academy of Implant Dentistry, about 3 million people have implanted their tooth and 5,00,000 people receive implant in US per year whereas 15 million people in US have either bridge replacement or crown for their missing teeth. Moreover, growing dental tourism in developing economies is the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunities to the market growth in the forecasting years. However, high cost of dental instruments, lack of reimbursement and lack of patient awareness are the few factors restraining the growth of global Dental Devices and Consumables market during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Dental Devices and Consumables Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing demand for dental implants & surgeries, rising dental care expenditure, along with high disposable income in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period due to rising government initiatives to educate the population about the severity of oral health and hygiene would further enhancing the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Zimmer Biomet

3M

Danaher Corporation

Ultradent Products Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc.

BioHorizons IPH, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Dentsply Sirona

Ivoclar Vivadent Marketing (India) Pvt. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Devices:

General & Diagnostic Devices

Treatment-Based Devices

By Product:

Dental Restoration

Orthodontics

Periodontics

Endodontics

Infection Control Products

Others

By End-User:

Dental Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Dental Devices and Consumables Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Dental Devices and Consumables Market, by Devices, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Dental Devices and Consumables Market, by Product, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Dental Devices and Consumables Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Dental Devices and Consumables Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Dental Devices and Consumables Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Dental Devices and Consumables Market Dynamics

3.1. Dental Devices and Consumables Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Dental Devices and Consumables Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Dental Devices and Consumables Market, by Devices

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Dental Devices and Consumables Market by Devices, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Dental Devices and Consumables Market Estimates & Forecasts by Devices 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Dental Devices and Consumables Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. General & Diagnostic Devices

5.4.2. Treatment-Based Devices

Chapter 6. Global Dental Devices and Consumables Market, by Product

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Dental Devices and Consumables Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Dental Devices and Consumables Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Dental Devices and Consumables Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Dental Restoration

6.4.2. Orthodontics

6.4.3. Periodontics

6.4.4. Endodontics

6.4.5. Infection Control Products

6.4.6. Others

Chapter 7. Global Dental Devices and Consumables Market, by End-User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Dental Devices and Consumables Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Dental Devices and Consumables Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Dental Devices and Consumables Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Dental Hospitals

7.4.2. Dental Clinics

7.4.3. Dental Academic & Research Institutes

….. continued

